US STOCKS-Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment

* ECB holds rates steady, Draghi comments disappoint
    * Knight Capital needs capital raise; shares plunge
    * Strong retail sales rely heavily on discounts
    * Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct


    By Rodrigo Campos
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth
day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
    One of Wall Street's top market makers, Knight Capital Group
, was fighting for its survival after a trading glitch
that roiled markets on Wednesday wiped out $440 million of the
firm's capital. 
    However, the market focused mostly on the ECB, though 
traders were also looking ahead to Friday's closely watched U.S.
jobs report which could bring a volatile end to an eventful
week.
    Draghi said the ECB would gear up to buy Italian and Spanish
bonds on the open market but would only act after euro zone
governments have activated bailout funds to do the same,
disappointing traders after his pledge last week to do "whatever
it takes" to save the euro left many thinking action was
imminent.  
    "Today people were looking for concrete steps and an outline
of exactly what path the ECB would take to do that, and there
weren't any," said Brian Gendreau, market strategist with Cetera
Financial Group in Gainesville, Florida.
    "Just as the market went up on the 'whatever it takes'
comments it is coming down on the lack of specificity."
    Markets rallied late last week in part on hopes for stimulus
from the Federal Reserve but mostly as expectations grew the ECB
would take action to protect the euro. Friday's jobs report
could give a stronger indication whether the Fed, which has a
freer hand than the ECB, will act shortly.
    Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits rose last week and manufacturers suffered an
unexpected drop in orders in June, suggesting the economy is
struggling to break out of a soft patch. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.18 points,
or 0.71 percent, to 12,878.88. The S&P 500 Index dropped
10.14 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,365.00. The Nasdaq Composite
 lost 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,909.77. 
    Major indexes fell for a fourth day running, totaling weekly
losses so far of more than 1.5 percent.
    Knight Capital shares fell after Wednesday's trading error
forced the company to seek new funding. The stock closed down
62.8 percent at $2.58, their lowest since early October 1998.
 
    According to Thomson Reuters data, 67 percent of the 385 S&P
500 components that have reported results so far this quarter
have beat earnings estimates. In the past four quarters, the
average beat rate has been 68 percent.
    General Motors Co posted a smaller-than-expected loss
in Europe that helped the No. 1 U.S. automaker post a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit. Shares slipped 2.6
percent to $19.14. 
    Gap Inc jumped 12.8 percent to $33.17 after the
clothing retailer posted its July and second-quarter sales, but
rival Aeropostale plummeted 32.8 percent to $13.08 after
cutting its second-quarter forecast.
  
    U.S. retailers reported stronger-than-expected sales for
July but the gains were largely due to discounting and do not
necessarily signal vigorous consumer spending for the rest of
the year. 
    About 7.1 billion shares exchanged hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, NYSE MKT and Nasdaq, above the year-to-date
daily average of 6.75 billion.
    About 8 issues fell for every 5 that rose on the NYSE and on
Nasdaq the decline/advance ratio was roughly 7 to 5.

