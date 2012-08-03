US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after payrolls data

* Payrolls data tops expectations, ISM services on tap

* Knight up in volatile trade as company fights to survive

* Procter & Gamble posts quarterly earnings; shares rise

* Futures up: Dow 120 pts, S&P 14.2 pts, Nasdaq 32.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street stocks were poised for a strong open on Friday after U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-day losing streak.

Data showed employers in July hired 163,000 workers, the most in five months and above expectations calling for an increase of 100,000 jobs. But an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent clouds the picture of what the Federal Reserve will do about additional monetary stimulus.

"After everything that has been going on with Europe and central banker disappointment the markets were priced for disappointment and anything above a disappointment would get a positive response - but this number isn't good enough to fix the economic problem that we are in," said Ron Florance, managing director of investment strategy for Wells Fargo Private Bank based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"You'll need an excuse to fall off the top of trading range and bounce off the bottom - it's a nice way to end a week of turmoil."

The S&P 500 index has fallen more than 1.5 percent this week as investor hopes for further stimulus measures from central banks were dampened and a trading error at market maker Knight Capital Group Inc on Wednesday dealt another blow to confidence in market structure.

The S&P 500 decline came after the benchmark index saw its best two-day run of the year to close out the prior week as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi heightened expectations for more immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis when he pledged to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro. But on Thursday, he dashed hopes for quick rescue measures.

Knight Capital shares rose 5.4 percent to $2.72 in volatile premarket trade as the company fought for survival after a $440 million trading loss caused by a software glitch wiped out much of its capital. U.S. securities regulators are looking into the events surrounding the trading glitch.

S&P 500 futures rose 14.2 points and were well above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 120 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 32.75 points.

Other economic data expected later in the session includes the Institute for Supply Management's July non-manufacturing index at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a reading of 52.0 versus 52.1 in June.

Dow component Procter & Gamble Co advanced 2 percent to $64.79 in premarket trade after the world's largest household products maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said it would repurchase $4 billion worth of its shares this fiscal year.

LinkedIn Corp jumped 10.2 percent to $103 in premarket after the professional networking site reported higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and advertising.

NYSE Euronext said new strategies and cost cuts should help the trans-Atlantic exchange return to growth next year after losses in its three main business lines forced quarterly income down a fifth.

According to Thomson Reuters data though Thursday morning, of the 385 in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 67 percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations. Over the past four quarters, 68 percent of companies beat estimates.