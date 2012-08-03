US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after payrolls data

* Payrolls data tops expectations, ISM services on tap
* Knight up in volatile trade as company fights to survive
* Procter & Gamble posts quarterly earnings; shares rise
* Futures up: Dow 120 pts, S&P 14.2 pts, Nasdaq 32.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street stocks were poised
for a strong open on Friday after U.S. employers hired more
workers than expected last month, putting the S&P 500 on track
to snap a four-day losing streak.
Data showed employers in July hired 163,000 workers, the
most in five months and above expectations calling for an
increase of 100,000 jobs. But an increase in the jobless rate to
8.3 percent clouds the picture of what the Federal Reserve will
do about additional monetary stimulus.
"After everything that has been going on with Europe and
central banker disappointment the markets were priced for
disappointment and anything above a disappointment would get a
positive response - but this number isn't good enough to fix the
economic problem that we are in," said Ron Florance, managing
director of investment strategy for Wells Fargo Private Bank
based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"You'll need an excuse to fall off the top of trading range
and bounce off the bottom - it's a nice way to end a week of
turmoil."
The S&P 500 index has fallen more than 1.5 percent this week
as investor hopes for further stimulus measures from central
banks were dampened and a trading error at market maker Knight
Capital Group Inc on Wednesday dealt another blow to
confidence in market structure.
The S&P 500 decline came after the benchmark index saw its
best two-day run of the year to close out the prior week as
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi heightened
expectations for more immediate action to contain the euro zone
debt crisis when he pledged to do "whatever it takes" to save
the euro. But on Thursday, he dashed hopes for quick rescue
measures.
Knight Capital shares rose 5.4 percent to $2.72 in volatile
premarket trade as the company fought for survival after a $440
million trading loss caused by a software glitch wiped out much
of its capital. U.S. securities regulators are looking into the
events surrounding the trading glitch.
S&P 500 futures rose 14.2 points and were well above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 120
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 32.75 points.
Other economic data expected later in the session includes
the Institute for Supply Management's July non-manufacturing
index at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a reading of 52.0 versus 52.1 in June.
Dow component Procter & Gamble Co advanced 2 percent
to $64.79 in premarket trade after the world's largest household
products maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
and said it would repurchase $4 billion worth of its shares this
fiscal year.
LinkedIn Corp jumped 10.2 percent to $103 in
premarket after the professional networking site reported
higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as
it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at
businesses and advertising.
NYSE Euronext said new strategies and cost cuts
should help the trans-Atlantic exchange return to growth next
year after losses in its three main business lines forced
quarterly income down a fifth.
According to Thomson Reuters data though Thursday morning,
of the 385 in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 67 percent
have reported earnings above analyst expectations. Over the past
four quarters, 68 percent of companies beat estimates.