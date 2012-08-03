US STOCKS-Wall St surges to 3-month high on strong payrolls

* Payrolls data tops expectations, U.S. services growth
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street rallied to its
highest level since early May on Friday on a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, putting the S&P 500 on
track to snap a four-day losing streak.
U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in
July, giving a lift to sentiment. At the same time, a rise in
the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent kept alive the possibility
that the Federal Reserve could provide additional stimulus to
the economy.
The market had geared up for a strong start after investors
took a second look at Thursday's statement by European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi, seeing signs that aid would
eventually come to the euro zone's debt-stricken nations.
"Yesterday, investors weren't too happy. Today, Europe was
happy. Obviously, the employment numbers came in better than
anticipated, and that added some positive fuel to the fire,"
said Ted Weisberg, a floor trader with Seaport Securities in New
York.
"What is more interesting is that we're within 200 to 300
points of recovery highs, which is pretty incredible when you
think of all the issues we face."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 250.97
points, or 1.95 percent, to 13,129.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 28.64 points, or 2.10 percent, to 1,393.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 64.21 points, or 2.21
percent, to 2,973.98.
The ECB indicated on Thursday it may start buying government
bonds again to reduce crippling borrowing costs for Spain and
Italy, but Draghi indicated that any intervention would not come
before September.
Spain inched closer to seeking a sovereign bailout on
Friday, but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he needed first to
know the conditions as well as the form any European Union
rescue would take.
"Most of this rally is on possibility of the euro thing not
being over. People who trade are looking at the bond market.
Then again, Europe disappoints us on a regular basis. But you
can't take your eye off of this," said Stephen Guilfoyle, US
economist and trader at Meridian Equity Partners in New York.
The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged up
in July as new orders gained, but a measure of employment fell
to its lowest level in nearly a year, according to an industry
report released on Friday.
The S&P 500 index had fallen more than 1.5 percent in the
past four sessions as investor hopes for central bank stimulus
measures faded and a trading error at market maker Knight
Capital Group Inc on Wednesday dealt another blow to
confidence in market structure.
Knight Capital shares rose 29.5 percent to $3.34 as the
company fought for survival after a $440 million trading loss
caused by a software glitch. There were also unconfirmed reports
that the embattled market maker obtained a credit line, helping
its shares to regain some ground. U.S.
securities regulators are looking into the events surrounding
the trading glitch.
Dow component Procter & Gamble Co advanced 3.4
percent to $65.65 after the world's largest household products
maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said it
would repurchase $4 billion worth of its shares this fiscal
year.
LinkedIn Corp jumped 14.2 percent to $106.80 after
the professional networking site reported higher-than-expected
revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more
money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and
advertising.
NYSE Euronext said new strategies and cost cuts
should help the trans-Atlantic exchange return to growth next
year after losses in its three main business lines reduced
quarterly income by one-fifth.
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 402 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings through
Friday morning, 68 percent have beaten analysts' expectations,
which is consistent with the past four quarters.