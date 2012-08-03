US STOCKS-Wall St up for fourth week as payrolls jump

* Payrolls data tops expectations, services sector grows
* S&P up for fourth week, hits 3-month high
* Knight up in volatile trading as company fights to survive
* Indexes up: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street rallied to its
highest level since early May on Friday on a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and renewed hope
European authorities would act to contain the euro zone debt
crisis.
Though European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
disappointed investors on Thursday by not signaling immediate
action to roll back the euro zone crisis, investors taking a
second look at his comments concluded help might still be on the
way.
Meanwhile, U.S. employers hired the most workers in five
months in July, countering negative sentiment from several weeks
of poor U.S. economic data. However, the figures were still not
so strong that they would keep the Federal Reserve from
providing more economic stimulus.
"They're not going to stand down, but they don't have to be
as ready to go as they were a few days ago," said John Manley,
chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in New
York, adding that the data dispelled some of investors' worst
fears about the economy.
"People got very worried over the last weeks but it looks
like the U.S. economy is not falling off the face of the earth."
Bank shares, which would be among those to benefit the most
from an improving economy, posted strong gains and financials
was the best performer of the top 10 sectors of the S&P
500.
Knight Capital shares rose 57 percent to $4.05 as
some major clients said they would resume trading with the
embattled company. Knight lost $440 million after a software
glitch flooded the stock market with errant trades on Wednesday.
The weekly loss for the stock was about 60 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rallied 217.29
points, or 1.69 percent, to 13,096.17. The S&P 500 jumped
25.99 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,390.99. The Nasdaq Composite
added 58.13 points, or 2 percent, to 2,967.90.
The S&P 500 had fallen more than 1.5 percent in the past
four sessions as investor hopes for central bank stimulus
measures faded. For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent, the S&P
gained 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent.
It was the fourth straight week of gains for the S&P and Dow
and the third for the Nasdaq.
The European Central Bank indicated on Thursday it may start
buying government bonds again to reduce crippling borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy, even if its head Mario Draghi
indicated that any intervention would not come before September.
Traders said Friday Draghi's comments meant that new
stimulus measures could arrive soon, giving a boost to the
battered Spanish and Italian equity markets and lifting U.S.
equity futures even before the payrolls report.
The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged up
in July as new orders gained, but a measure of employment fell
to its lowest level in nearly a year, according to an industry
report released on Friday.
Dow component Procter & Gamble Co advanced 3.1
percent to $65.50 after the world's largest household products
maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said it
would repurchase $4 billion worth of its shares this fiscal
year.
LinkedIn Corp jumped 16 percent to $108.51 after
the professional networking site reported higher-than-expected
revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more
money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and
advertising.
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 402 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings through
Friday morning, 68 percent have beaten analysts' expectations,
which is consistent with the past four quarters.
About 6.5 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE MKT and the Nasdaq, slightly below the daily
average so far this year of 6.75 billion.
Advancing issues beat decliners by a ratio of almost 5 to 1
while on the Nasdaq more than three issues rose for every one
that fell.