US STOCKS-Wall St adds to rally on Europe, U.S. hopes

* Knight secures funds for rescue, shares tumble
* Cognizant shares jump after results
* Best Buy shares rally on founder's offer to purchase
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. stocks hit a three-month
high on Monday as traders bet last week's plans from the
European Central Bank to lower borrowing costs in Spain and
Italy would work, adding to the bullish bias following last
week's strong U.S. jobs report.
The S&P 500 faces an important technical hurdle as it trades
at its highest since early May and near the 1,400 level.
The euro was flat after recent steep gains against the U.S.
dollar as caution remained about how effective the action
pledged by the ECB would be.
Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the ECB concluded a visit to Greece on
Sunday saying the talks with the new coalition government were
productive.
Wall Street rallied on Friday with the S&P 500 closing its
fourth straight week of gains on a strong U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro
zone crisis through ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds.
Monday's advance is "follow-through with a little bit of
relief that (ECB President Mario) Draghi's remarks point to at
least a work-around for Europe."
"People are more encouraged the economic slowdown in the
U.S. may have reached a plateau," he added, regarding Friday's
payrolls report.
A group of investors will rescue embattled market maker
Knight Capital Group Inc in a $400 million deal that
keeps the company in business, Knight said on Monday, but comes
at a huge cost to investors. Knight shares fell 27.2 percent to
$2.95.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.11 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 13,164.28. The S&P 500 Index gained
7.07 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,398.06. The Nasdaq Composite
added 17.45 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,985.35.
Best Buy shares jumped 18.5 percent to $20.90 after
founder and former Chairman Richard Schulze offered to buy the
shares he does not already own in the electronics retailer for
$24 to $26 each.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares rose
10.9 percent to $64.16 after the information technology services
provider raised its full-year adjusted profit
forecast.