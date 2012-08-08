US STOCKS-Futures dip after three days of gains

* MEMC shares rally after results
* Dean Foods to spin off unit, shares jump
* Futures off: Dow 14 pts, S&P 3.1 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stock index futures dipped
in low volume on Wednesday following three days of gains on Wall
Street as traders awaited more signals about central bank action
in the euro zone.
* Growing expectations the European Central Bank could act
soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis and a Federal
Reserve seen ready to take measures to stimulate the economy
have triggered a recent rally in equities, with the S&P 500 up
for a fifth week running and at levels not seen since early May.
* Spanish benchmark 10-year yields briefly
rose above 7 percent, underscoring the cautious tone from
investors recently disappointed by lack of coordination from
European officials in their efforts to reignite the economy.
* The Bank of England sharply cut its forecast for
medium-term growth in Britain's economy but it gave little
indication that it would rush to pour further stimulus into the
economy.
* S&P 500 futures fell 3.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 14
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1 point.
* Shares of Dean Foods, which is spinning off a unit,
jumped 27 percent in light premarket trading a day after the
U.S. dairy company posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly
profit.
* Shares of MEMC Electronic Materials Inc rallied 23
percent premarket after the silicon wafer maker reported a
surprise quarterly profit on an adjusted basis.
* Investors awaited preliminary second-quarter productivity
and unit labor costs due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists
in a Reuters survey expect productivity to rise 1.3 percent
versus a 0.9 percent decline in the revised Q1 report. Unit
Labor costs are expected to rise 0.6 percent compared with a 1.3
percent rise in previous report.