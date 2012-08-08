US STOCKS-S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four

* S&P ekes out small gains, rises for fourth day
* McDonald's shares drop after July sales data
* Consumer staples lead, discretionary shares weigh
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 8 The Standard & Poor's 500 just
barely extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday,
ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session.
Expectations for stimulus from the European Central Bank and
the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered the recent gains, but
investors found little reason to keep pushing stocks higher
after driving the market to three-month highs.
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened lower but
recovered at midday, led by consumer staples and health
care. Both are defensive plays, an indication that
investors are keeping their enthusiasm in check.
"It's very positive that we found better footing throughout
the session, which indicates that the market's path of least
resistance is higher," said Jeff Mortimer, director of
investment strategy for BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Boston.
The hope for central bank action comes amid projections of
poor growth for coming quarters and lackluster demand worldwide.
In a sign of that weakening demand, McDonald's Corp
fell 1.7 percent to $87.53 after reporting flat same-store sales
in July, the worst performance for the Dow component in more
than nine years.
"The idea that Europe will remove itself from the brink is
clearly contributing to the tone in markets. There's a feeling
that central banks will do whatever it takes to provide
liquidity, should things get worse," said Mortimer, who helps
oversee $171 billion in assets.
The Bank of England gave little indication that it would
rush to pour in further stimulus even as it sharply cut its
forecast for medium-term economic growth in Britain. France's
central bank forecast a contraction in growth going into the
third quarter, citing weak demand from the periphery and
Britain.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.04 points, or
0.05 percent, to 13,175.64 at the close. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index edged up just 0.87 of a point, or 0.06 percent,
to finish at 1,402.22. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 4.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 3,011.25.
Spanish benchmark 10-year debt yields briefly
rose above 7 percent, underscoring the cautious tone from
investors recently disappointed by lack of coordination from
European officials in their efforts to reignite the economy.
Markets are pricing in the idea that it may take time until
Spain asks for a bailout, which would open the door for ECB
intervention.
Wednesday's market moves appeared to be largely driven by
algorithmic trading, signaling a lack of conviction in any one
direction.
Volume was light, with about 5.72 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, well below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.
The consumer discretionary sector was the day's
weakest, falling 0.4 percent as fashion juggernaut Ralph Lauren
and travel websites Priceline and Orbitz
both forecast slowing demand due to the global slowdown.
Ralph Lauren shares fell 1.1 percent to $151.39. Orbitz sank
25.5 percent to $3.47 and Priceline plummeted 17.3 percent to
$562.32.
Shares of Dean Foods, which is spinning off a unit,
jumped 40.6 percent to $17.46 a day after posting a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
The stock of MEMC Electronic Materials Inc shot up
nearly 11 percent to $2.28 after the silicon wafer maker
reported a surprising quarterly profit on an adjusted basis.
Williams Partners shares dropped 4.2 percent to
$50.85 after the energy infrastructure company announced the
offering of 8.5 million common units.
Just under half of the stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher on Wednesday, while on the Nasdaq, about
42 percent of shares closed higher.