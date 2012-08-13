US STOCKS-Futures flat after weak Japan economic growth data

* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P up 0.5 pt, Nasdaq up 3.5 pt
* Japan data worse-than-expected
* Julius Baer to buy BofA's non-U.S. Merrill Lynch wealth
manager
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 index may snap a six-day
winning streak, after data in Japan curbed recent investor
optimism about the prospects for robust global economic growth.
* Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June,
half the pace expected, raising doubts about the strength of the
recovery as a rebound in consumer spending loses momentum and
Europe's debt crisis weighs on worldwide demand.
* Late on Friday, the president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve said the Fed should launch a fresh round of bond buying
to lower the U.S. unemployment rate more quickly, fuelling
speculation that the central bank could soon unveil a new round
of quantitative easing.
* The benchmark S&P index has risen 2.99 percent over the
past six sessions, it's longest rally since December 2010, but
the index has risen only 0.3 percent in the past three sessions
as the index hovers near three-month highs.
* S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 point and were roughly
even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
up 1 point and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.5 points.
* Swiss private bank Julius Baer is to buy Bank of
America's non-U.S. Merrill Lynch wealth manager, paying
860 million Swiss francs ($882 million) for the loss-making
business to boost its assets managed by 40 percent and backing
the deal with plans to raise 1.19 billion Swiss francs ($1.22
billion) in new capital.
* Motorola Mobility has told employees it plans to slash 20
percent of its workforce and shut down nearly a third of its
offices worldwide, the New York Times reported. Shares of parent
company Google Inc advanced 1.6 percent to $651.94 in
premarket trade.
* European shares pared their losses in very light trade, as
investors weighed up concerns over global economic growth with
expectations of further central bank stimulus. [ID:.EU}
* Asian shares edged lower as the Japan data provided
investors with further evidence of slowing global growth.
* Sysco Corp on Monday is set to be the first S&P 500
company of the 22 index components set to post earnings this
week. According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 449 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings to date
68 percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations,
matching the beat rate for the last four quarters.