US STOCKS-Wall St poised to make four-year high

* Facebook director dumps stock
* Spanish bond yields ease
* Futures up: S&P 500 2.6 pts, Dow 24 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Tuesday, with Wall Street set to make another run at a
4-year high as equity markets continue to grind steadily higher
on hopes that central banks will act in the near future to
stimulate their economies.
The S&P 500 has risen nearly 3 percent so far in August.
Much of those gains have come on a few outsized days while other
days have seen small incremental gains. Volumes have been light
as investors wait for central banks' meetings next month where
policymakers are expected to take action to ease Europe's debt
crisis and boost the economy.
"With no negative headlines dampening enthusiasm the market
looks ahead to another milestone," said Andre Bakhos, director
of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York. "That could
easily be accomplished today."
The perception of declining risks from the euro crisis has
been a major factor behind equity gains. Yields at a Spanish
short-term debt auction dived on Tuesday, while Europe's
volatility index VSTOXX hit a one-month low, signaling a
steady rise in investors' appetite for risk.
The S&P 500 needs to pass this year's high of 1,422.38 set
in April to make a four-year intraday high. That would take the
index back to May 2008.
S&P 500 futures rose 2.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 24
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8 points.
European stocks rose, keeping a four-week rally alive, as
investors bet the European Central Bank will soon start buying
Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower their borrowing costs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.2 percent.
Facebook Inc director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400
million worth of shares in the Internet social networking
company last week, cashing out most of his stake. The sale comes
as Facebook shares lost 50 percent of their value since its IPO
earlier this year. The shares fell 0.9 percent to $19.84 in
premarket trade.
The chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd have talked but did not settle
the high-stakes patent dispute between the two electronics
companies, a Samsung attorney said in court on Monday.
Citigroup chief executive Vikram Pandit has rejected
the idea of big banks being split up, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday. Pandit said Citi, formed through mergers
such as the acquisition of Travelers in 1998, had already gone
back to the basics of banking, and had sold most of the units
from that deal.
Global buyout fund KKR & Co L.P. has placed a bet on
China's $38 billion youth apparel retail market, saying that it
will acquire a stake in privately held retailer Novo Holdco Ltd
for $30 million.
U.S. stocks closed flat on Monday after a six-week run of
gains as the European Central Bank quashed a report on what
strategy it may use in any market intervention to stem the
region's debt crisis.