US STOCKS-Futures ease after Japan data, Dell caution

NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stock index futures eased on Wednesday as weak export data from Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy, while computer maker Dell warned of a challenging second half and slashed its full year earnings outlook.

* Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over global demand after a string of dire trade figures from Asia's export engines.

* Stocks have rallied over the summer partly on signs of strength in the U.S. economy and partly on the belief that belief the European Central Bank will act to prop up the euro zone. The Japanese data, while not undermining that thesis, did sound a note of caution.

* Dell Inc - The No. 2 U.S. PC maker - warned of a challenging second half and slashed its full-year earnings outlook as customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 software.

* S&P 500 futures fell 3.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 19 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 2 points.

* The S&P 500 hit a four-year intraday high on Tuesday before reversing gains and finishing in negative territory in a sign the index could struggle as these higher levels without new catalysts.

* European shares fell on Wednesday. Cyclical stocks led the decline on growth concerns fueled by the weak export data from Japan. But expectations of more stimulus measures by central banks capped losses. The FTSEurofirst fell 0.8 percent.

* Regarding McDonald's Corp, a coalition of nearly 20 children's advocacy, health and public interest groups plans to file complaints with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, asserting that some online marketing by McDonald's and four other well known companies violates a federal law protecting children's privacy, the New York Times said.

* United Parcel Service will extend the offer period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the original deadline of the end of this month.

* Kraft Foods Inc said it would sell a majority stake in its 'Back to Nature' food brand to U.S. private equity firm Brynwood Partners for an undisclosed amount.