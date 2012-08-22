US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Japan data, Greece meetings eyed

* Dell slashes full-year outlook, shares slide
* Toll Brothers shares hit 5-1/2 year high
* Fed minutes on tap
* Indexes down: S&P 0.3 pct, Dow 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks slipped on
Wednesday as weak export data from Japan and Greece's meetings
this week with European Union officials gave traders a reason to
cash in some of their recent gains.
Uncertainty lingered over the effectiveness of Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras' European charm offensive. Samaras is
trying to convince EU officials he should be given more time to
meet targets for deficit cuts.
Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as
shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over
global demand.
The S&P 500 hit its highest level in more than four years on
Tuesday but the new peak failed to hold and the index closed in
the red. However, its steady move higher has lifted short-term
support to the 1,400 level and any bullish catalyst could
further extend the rally.
"Yesterday we pierced the highs and ran out of steam, so
people took that as a sign of exhaustion. Today you get negative
news out of Japan, Greece coming back to the table...people are
just looking for catalysts to take some money off after this
kind of stealth rally that we've had," said Ken Polcari,
managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.
He said absent any definitive news out of Europe, which he
doesn't expect, the S&P could be stuck between 1,400 and 1,425
at least until the end of next week.
The Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting of central bankers and
economists at the end of the month is seen as the next big
market catalyst, followed by the European Central Bank's Sept. 6
meeting and the German constitutional court's vote to ratify the
euro zone rescue fund six days later.
Among the most traded U.S. stocks Wednesday was Dell Inc
, down 6.6 percent to $11.52 a day after the No. 2 U.S.
PC maker warned of a challenging second half and slashed its
full-year earnings outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.43 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 13,144.15. The S&P 500 Index dropped
3.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,409.47. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 3.44 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,063.82.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its July-August
meeting at 2:00 p.m. Investors will parse them for signs that
members are moving closer to new stimulus measures or conversely
toward raising interest rates sooner than expected.
Toll Brothers Inc shares rose to their highest since
February 2007 after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder reported
a higher quarterly profit and a sharp jump in new orders. The
stock was last up 4.3 percent at $33.17 and the PHLX housing
sector index added 2.3 percent.
Continuing a string of bullish housing sector data, U.S.
home resales rose in July as low interest rates and a modest
improvement in the labor market helped home buying conditions.
Shares of Sunrise Senior Living rose 60 percent to
$14.26 after Health Care REIT Inc said it would acquire
the company for $ 14.50 per share.