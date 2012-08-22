US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Japan data; Fed minutes on tap

* Dell slashes full-year outlook, shares slide
* Toll Brothers shares hit 5-1/2 year high
* Fed minutes from July 31-Aug 1 meeting on tap
* Indexes down: S&P 0.5 pct, Dow 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks declined on
Wednesday as weak export data from Japan and Greece's meetings
this week with European Union officials gave investors reasons
to pull back after the recent rally.
Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as
shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over
global demand.
Uncertainty lingered over the effectiveness of Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras' attempts to convince other European
officials his country should be given more time to meet targets
for deficit cuts.
The S&P 500 hit its highest level in more than four years on
Tuesday but failed to hold peak and the index closed in the red.
However, its steady move higher has lifted short-term support to
the 1,400 level, although the index may need a positive catalyst
to extend the rally.
"The market has reached, after months of ending higher, an
exhaustion point, and we are in this wait-and-see mode before
some of the catalysts that we have been waiting for such as
Jackson Hole, the ECB, the Fed and German constitution court
will arrive and it will be interesting see what happens," James
Dailey, portfolio manger at TEAM Asset Strategy fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said.
The Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting of central bankers and
economists at the end of the month is seen as possibly the next
big market catalyst, followed by the European Central Bank's
Sept. 6 meeting and the German constitutional court's vote to
ratify the euro zone rescue fund six days later.
Among the most traded U.S. stocks Wednesday was Dell Inc
, down 6.8 percent to $11.50 a day after the No. 2 U.S.
PC maker warned of a challenging second half and slashed its
full-year earnings outlook. The NYSEArca computer hardware index
lost 1.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 71.72
points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,131.86. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 5.55 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,407.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.24 points, or 0.27
percent, to 3,059.02.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its meeting at 2
p.m. (1800 GMT). Investors will parse them for signs that
members are moving closer to new stimulus measures or,
conversely, toward raising interest rates sooner than expected.
Toll Brothers Inc shares rose to their highest since
February 2007 after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder reported
a higher quarterly profit and a sharp jump in new orders. The
stock was up 3.1 percent at $32.80 and the PHLX housing sector
index added 1.6 percent.
Continuing a string of bullish housing sector data, U.S.
home resales rose in July as low interest rates and a modest
improvement in the labor market helped home buying conditions.
Shares of Sunrise Senior Living surged 59.1 percent
to $14.21 after Health Care REIT Inc said it would
acquire the company for $14.50 per share. Health Care shares
dipped 3.2 percent to $57.85.