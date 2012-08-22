REFILE-US STOCKS-S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes

* Dell slashes full-year outlook, shares slide
* HP reports a loss after the close, stock falls
* Toll Brothers shares hit 5-1/2 year high
* Fed minutes point to more stimulus
* S&P 500 up 0.02 pct, Dow off 0.23 pct, Nasdaq up 0.21 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 22 The S&P 500 erased earlier
losses to close flat on Wednesday after minutes from the latest
Federal Reserve meeting indicated the central bank might be
ready for another round of stimulus.
Minutes from the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting suggested the Fed is
likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly
soon" unless the economy improves considerably.
The only question for markets is whether the recent
improvement in economic data, which came after that meeting,
will have convinced Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that no action is
necessary.
"The market is questioning if the improvement we're seeing
is substantial enough for Chairman Bernanke. He wants the
(recently improving) economic data to translate into private-
sector job creation," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial, in Newark, New Jersey.
"The initial reaction from the markets is that it is sooner
rather than later that the Fed will come in."
Stocks had spent most of the session in negative territory
after weak export data from Japan and caution over Greece's
meetings this week with European Union officials gave investors
reasons to pull back after the recent rally.
Among the most actively traded U.S. stocks on Wednesday was
Dell Inc, down 5.4 percent at $11.68 a day after the
No. 2 U.S. PC maker warned of a challenging second half and
slashed its full-year earnings outlook. The NYSEArca computer
hardware index lost 1 percent.
Following on the heels of Dell's results, Hewlett-Packard Co
slipped 1.1 percent to $18.99 after the close as the
world's largest PC maker posted a third-quarter loss.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 hit its highest level in more than
four years, but failed to hold that peak, and the index closed
in the red. However, the S&P's steady move higher has lifted
short-term support to the 1,400 level, although the index may
need a positive catalyst to extend the rally.
The Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting of central bankers and
economists at the end of the month is seen as possibly the next
big market catalyst, followed by the European Central Bank's
Sept. 6 meeting and the German constitutional court's vote to
ratify the euro zone's rescue fund six days later.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 30.82
points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,172.76. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 0.32 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to
1,413.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.41 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 3,073.67.
Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as
shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns about
global demand after a string of dire trade figures from Asia's
export engines.
Uncertainty lingered over the effectiveness of Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras' attempts to convince other European
officials that his country should be given more time to meet
targets for deficit cuts.
Toll Brothers Inc shares rose to $33.68, their
highest since February 2007, after the largest U.S. luxury
homebuilder reported a higher quarterly profit and a sharp jump
in new orders. At the close, the stock was up 3.8 percent at
$33.01. The PHLX housing sector index advanced 2 percent.
Continuing a string of bullish housing sector data, U.S.
home resales rose in July as low interest rates and a modest
improvement in the labor market helped home buying conditions.
Shares of Sunrise Senior Living surged 59.7 percent
to $14.26 after Health Care REIT Inc said it would
acquire the company for $14.50 per share. Health Care shares
slid 2.7 percent to $58.14.
Volume was light with about 5.45 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, below the
daily average of 6.62 billion.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of 3 to 2, while on the Nasdaq, five stocks fell for every
three that rose.