US STOCKS-Wall St to dip at open, housing data on tap

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. stocks were set to slip at
the open on Thursday as expectations for swift action in support
of the economy were lowered and overseas data pointed to
stalling global growth.
Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated
the central bank might be ready for another round of stimulus,
giving equities support on Wednesday.
However, Federal Open Market Committee non-voting member and
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC that U.S.
data has been somewhat better since the latest Fed meeting and
the minutes were "a bit stale."
U.S. manufacturing improved slightly in August but hiring
in the sector slowed and weak overseas demand for American goods
kept the pace of overall growth subdued.
"Overall, this is in line with sort of the recent economic
data that we have seen, which saw slight but improving economic
conditions," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer at
Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York.
Despite a tick up in jobless claims applications in the
latest week, the data seem to indicate the economy is not
slowing at a fast-enough pace to warrant action from the Fed.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.1 points and were below in
terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell
28 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8 points.
Various purchasing managers' index surveys suggested the
euro zone is firmly in recession and China's manufacturing
sector is contracting at a faster pace than earlier believed.
The data adds to expectations that central banks, including
the ECB and the People's Bank of China will act in support of
stalling economies around the globe.
"Weaker PMI's certainly point to more aggressive monetary
policy in both regions," said Art Hogan, managing director of
Lazard Capital Markets in New York, about the euro zone and
China.
Hogan said that the overseas data doesn't force the Fed's
hand and pointed to Bullard's comments and the fact that U.S.
data has been better on many fronts to indicate the U.S.
equities market will probably drift until the end of the month.
Also on the U.S. data calendar, the Commerce Department
releases new home sales for July at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Economists forecast a total of 365,000 annualized units,
compared with 350,000 in June.
Hewlett-Packard shares fell 5.8 percent in premarket
trading after the company posted an $8.9 billion quarterly loss
as personal computer sales shrank again, and the company
reported a write-down linked to its $13.9 billion purchase of
Electronic Data Systems Corp.
Big Lots shares slid 17.8 percent in premarket
trading after the retailer reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit and cut its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast.