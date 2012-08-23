US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities

* Big Lots tumbles more than 20 pct after results
* Steelmaker shares slip after downgrade
* US jobless claims rise, factory measure slightly stronger
* Dow off 0.9 pct, S&P off 0.8 pct, Nasdaq off 0.7 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as
expectations for quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve
faded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling
global economy.
Each of the 10 major S&P sectors finished in negative
territory, with the economically sensitive materials sector
the worst performer, down 1.7 percent.
A slump in Hewlett-Packard shares weighed on the
technology sector, but the S&P 500 stayed above a support level
at 1,400, which is seen as a positive sign.
Minutes published from the latest Federal Reserve meeting
indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of
stimulus for the economy, supporting equities on Wednesday.
Investors speculated another round of quantitative easing by the
Fed was a possibility.
However, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a non-voting
member of the Federal Open Market Committee, said on CNBC that
U.S. data has been somewhat better since the July 31-Aug. 1 Fed
meeting and the minutes were "a bit stale."
"You can definitely correlate (the decline) with Bullard's
comments this morning trying to temper expectations," said Seth
Setrakian, co-head of US equities at First New York Securities
in New York.
"Is this an appropriate move? Why not? We've had a rally on
expectations that things are going to happen, not because things
are getting better."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 115.30
points, or 0.88 percent, to 13,057.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 11.41 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,402.08.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 20.27 points, or 0.66
percent, to 3,053.40.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 10 percent since June 1 after
hitting a four-year high earlier this week. However, recent
losses have put the benchmark S&P 500 index on pace for its
first weekly drop in seven as the rally appeared to be losing
steam.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in the past has used annual
conferences in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal publicly the
Fed's intentions, but investors this time may be disappointed.
"What they said (in the minutes) was a little while ago and
some of the data has actually been a little bit better recently,
so I don't think QE is a foregone conclusion at all," said Doug
Foreman, director of equities at Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Investment Management, an Affiliated Manager of Virtus
Investment Partners in Los Angeles, California.
This year's Jackson Hole conference takes place at the end
of the month.
World business surveys painted a picture of economic malaise
from Beijing to Berlin.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI) - a preliminary reading that provides an early peek at
data for August - fell this month to its lowest level since
November.
A German business survey showed orders from abroad for the
country's goods, a mainstay of its economic strength, fell at
the fastest rate in more than three years.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits unexpectedly rose last week while U.S. manufacturing
improved only slightly in August, worrisome signs for an economy
struggling to create enough jobs.
Sales of new single family homes rose in July, matching
April's two-year high.
The reports could be interpreted as evidence the economy is
not in need of further stimulus from the Fed.
A group of brokerages cut their price targets on
Hewlett-Packard's stock after the No. 1 personal computer maker
posted an $8.9 billion loss and cut its earnings outlook for the
year, echoing concerns raised by rival Dell about
faltering demand for PCs.
HP shares fell 8.1 percent to $17.65 as the worst performer
on the Dow and Dell extended recent losses, slipping 3.8 percent
at $11.24. The NYSEArca computer hardware index dropped
1.6 percent.
Contributing to weakness in the materials sector, shares of
U.S. steel producers fell after a Dahlman Rose analyst
downgraded the sector, saying prices of the metal will decline.
U.S. Steel fell 6.9 percent to $21.19
Big Lots shares tumbled 20.8 percent to $30.76 as
the biggest percentage decliner on the S&P 500 after the
retailer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut
its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.
Volume was light with about 5.23 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, below the
daily average of 6.62 billion.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,036 to 906, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers
1,657 to 800.