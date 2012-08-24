US STOCKS-Futures dip on Greek angst, data eyed

* Autodesk shares tumble after results disappoint
* Durable goods data on tap
* Futures dip: Dow 1 pt, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Friday after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany, as well
as France, want Greece to stay in the euro zone but that Athens
must meet its commitments.
* The S&P 500 could test support at 1,400 again, after
hitting a session low of 1,400.5 on Thursday on its way to
posting its largest decline in a month. The index hasn't closed
below 1,400 since the first Monday of August and is on track for
its first weekly decline in seven.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases July durable goods
orders at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey, on average, expect a 2.4 percent rise in orders versus
1.3 percent in June.
* Uncertainty over how euro zone policymakers will attempt
to make Spain's borrowing costs affordable and renewed worries
over Greece kept traders away from risky assets. Merkel said
talks with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras were a good
start but there was still much to do.
* S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were off 1
point and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 5 points.
* Supervalu shares jumped 17.9 percent in light
premarket trading as its advisers sought potential buyers to bid
for the entire business, even as several suitors have inquired
about individual parts of the U.S. grocery company, according to
a Bloomberg report.
* Autodesk shares were downgraded by various
brokerages a day after the design software maker's quarterly
results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly
two years. Shares tumbled 22.7 percent in thin premarket
trading.
* Salesforce.com shares fell 4.6 percent in
premarket trading a day after third-quarter earnings outlook
missed analysts' estimates.