US STOCKS-Futures decline on Greek angst, data eyed

* Autodesk shares tumble after results disappoint
* Durable goods data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 14 pt, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Friday after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany, as well
as France, want Greece to stay in the euro zone but that Athens
must meet its commitments.
The S&P 500 could test support at 1,400 again, after hitting
a session low of 1,400.5 on Thursday on its way to posting its
largest decline in a month. The index hasn't closed below 1,400
since the first Monday of August and is on track for its first
weekly decline in seven.
The U.S. Commerce Department releases July durable goods
orders at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey, on average, expect a 2.4 percent rise in orders versus
1.3 percent in June.
Uncertainty over how euro zone policymakers will attempt to
make Spain's borrowing costs affordable, and renewed worries
over Greece, kept traders away from risky assets. Merkel said
talks with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras were a good
start but there was still much to do.
"If you are a bull and want central banks to absorb debt
issues you want to hear (Merkel) sound acquiescing," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh. "That's not where she was starting the
conversation from."
Forrest said Europe is flaring up again and the time is now
to see if the euro zone will stand behind European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's commitment to do whatever it takes to
save the euro.
S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were off
14 point and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 5 points.
Supervalu shares jumped 8.5 percent in light
premarket trading as its advisers sought potential buyers to bid
for the entire business, even as several suitors have inquired
about individual parts of the U.S. grocery company, according to
a Bloomberg report.
Autodesk shares were downgraded by various
brokerages a day after the design software maker's quarterly
results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly
two years. Shares tumbled 22.3 percent in thin premarket
trading.
Salesforce.com shares fell 3.9 percent premarket a
day after third-quarter earnings outlook missed analysts'
estimates.