US STOCKS-Wall Street dips, focus on euro zone

* Autodesk shares tumble after results disappoint
* Durable goods headline number surges, details mixed
* Indexes off: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks slipped on Friday
after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany, as well as France,
want Greece to stay in the euro zone but that Athens must meet
its commitments.
The S&P 500 dipped below 1,400 for the first time in two
weeks. The index hasn't closed below 1,400 since the first
Monday of August and is on track for only its first weekly
decline in seven.
Data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods surged in July, even as declines in a gauge of planned
business spending pointed to a slowing growth trend in
manufacturing.
The mixed data added to the market uncertainty on whether
the Federal Reserve will soon act in support of the economy.
Uncertainty over how euro zone policymakers will attempt to
make Spain's borrowing costs affordable and renewed worries over
Greece kept traders away from risky assets. Germany's Merkel
said talks with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras were a good
start but there was still much to do.
"If you are a bull and want central banks to absorb debt
issues you want to hear (Merkel) sound acquiescing," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh. "That's not where she was starting the
conversation from."
Forrest said Europe is flaring up again and the time is now
to see if the euro zone will stand behind European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's commitment to do whatever it takes to
save the euro.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 22.18
points, or 0.17 percent, to 13,035.28. The S&P 500 Index
lost 2.96 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,399.12. The Nasdaq
Composite fell 7.68 points, or 0.25 percent, to
3,045.72.
Autodesk shares were downgraded by various
brokerages a day after the design software maker's quarterly
results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly
two years. Shares tumbled 14.1 percent to $30.66.
Supervalu shares jumped 9.9 percent to $2.33 as its
advisers sought potential buyers to bid for the entire business,
even as several suitors have inquired about individual parts of
the U.S. grocery company, according to a Bloomberg report.