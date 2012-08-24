US STOCKS-Wall St rises on ECB news, Bernanke

* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields - sources
* Bernanke's letter: Fed has more scope to supply stimulus
* Autodesk shares tumble after results disappoint
* Durable goods headline number surges, details mixed
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks gained on Friday on
news that the European Central Bank is considering setting
yield-band targets in a new bond- buying program that could help
contain borrowing costs for Spain and other debt-laden euro-zone
countries.
Investor sentiment received another lift from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the Fed has room to
deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy.
Bernanke made the comment in a letter to a congressional
oversight panel.
Setting yield-band targets would let the ECB shield its
strategy and avoid speculators trying to cash in, central bank
sources told Reuters on Friday. Setting a band is an option
gaining favor among central bankers, but the decision would not
be made before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting, the sources
said.
For the market, "the bigger backdrop is the monetary
stimulus. What can really be done that hasn't happened already?
In my mind, it's mainly the ECB and the emerging markets central
banks that have more fire power," said Robin Thorn, head of
global equities at PineBridge Investments in New York.
Gains were fairly broad-based, with the S&P financial index
up .5 percent and the S&P consumer discretionary index
up 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.33 points,
or 0.59 percent, at 13,133.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.05 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,409.13. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.06 points, or 0.46
percent, at 3,067.46.
Trading volume was expected to be low until the annual
economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bernanke and
ECB President Mario Draghi will speak next week.
In a letter to a congressional oversight panel on Friday,
Bernanke said, "There is scope for further action by the Federal
Reserve to ease financial conditions and strengthen the
recovery."
Early in the day, the S&P 500 briefly fell below the 1,400
level following cautious comments from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel about Greece staying in the euro zone.
It was the first time in two weeks that the benchmark S&P
500 had dipped below 1,400. The index hasn't closed below 1,400
since the first Monday of August. It was on track for only its
first weekly decline in seven.
"Intermediate-term, weekly indicators, tracking one- to
two-quarter shifts are not yet overbought and, in theory, have
potential to carry equities higher into the fall," said Robert
Sluymer, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets LLC, in New York.
Sluymer expects to see "at least one more upside attempt in
September before sufficient evidence could conclude the
intermediate-term rebound that began in June is failing."
Among gaining stocks, Supervalu shares jumped 10.9
percent to $2.35 as the U.S. grocery company's advisers sought
potential buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several
suitors have inquired about its individual parts, according to a
Bloomberg report.
On the downside were shares of Autodesk, which fell
15.9 percent to $30.00. The stock was downgraded by various
brokerages a day after the design software maker's quarterly
results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly
two years.
On the data front, new orders for durable goods, which are
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods such as computers and
aircraft, surged in July, even as declines in a gauge of planned
business spending pointed to a slowing growth trend in
manufacturing.
The mixed data added to the market's uncertainty on whether
the Federal Reserve will act soon to bolster the economy.