US STOCKS-Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower

* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields - sources
* Bernanke's letter: Fed has more scope to supply stimulus
* Autodesk shares slide after results disappoint
* S&P snaps 6-week streak of gains; off 0.5 pct for the week
* Dow up 0.8 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks climbed on Friday
on news the European Central Bank is considering setting targets
in a new bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone
borrowing costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal
Reserve.
Despite the day's advance, the S&P 500 broke a six-week
string of gains. For the week, the benchmark index fell 0.5
percent. Conflicting perceptions of the Fed's commitment to
provide more stimulus took a toll on the market this week.
Investor sentiment received a lift on Friday from U.S. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the Fed has room to deliver
additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. Bernanke
made the comment in a letter to a congressional oversight panel.
The letter comes a week ahead of the annual economic
symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bernanke and ECB
President Mario Draghi will speak.
The ECB is discussing yield-band targets under a new
bond-buying program to let it shield its strategy and avoid
speculators trying to cash in, central bank sources told Reuters
on Friday. Any decision would not be made before the ECB's Sept.
6 policy meeting.
"If there can be a nice balance of stimulus that keeps
interest rates low, as opposed to throwing more debt at the
problems in Europe, and some level of austerity, Europe can get
out of this tangle. But that balance is really the key," said
Bryant Evans, investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad
Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
The market's gains were fairly broad. The S&P financial
index rose 0.6 percent, with shares of American Express
up 1.9 percent at $57.49. The S&P consumer discretionary
index climbed 0.8 percent, with shares of Amazon.com
up 1.9 percent at $245.74. During the session, Amazon's
stock hit a lifetime intraday high of $246.87.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.51 points,
or 0.77 percent, to end at 13,157.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 9.05 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,411.13.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.39 points, or 0.54
percent, to close at 3,069.79.
Volume was the second lowest for a full day this year, with
4.6 billion shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the
Nasdaq and the Amex. The year-to-date average is 6.6 billion.
The Dow also broke a six-week string of gains, losing 0.9
percent for the week. The Nasdaq slipped 0.2 percent for the
week after posting five weeks of gains.
In a letter to a congressional oversight panel on Friday,
Bernanke said, "There is scope for further action by the Federal
Reserve to ease financial conditions and strengthen the
recovery."
Early in the day, the S&P 500 briefly fell below the 1,400
level following cautious comments from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel about Greece staying in the euro zone.
It was the first time in two weeks that the benchmark S&P
500 had dipped below 1,400.
"Intermediate-term, weekly indicators, tracking one- to
two-quarter shifts are not yet overbought and, in theory, have
potential to carry equities higher into the fall," said Robert
Sluymer, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets LLC, in New York.
Among gaining stocks, Supervalu shares jumped 10.9
percent to $2.35 as the U.S. grocery company's advisers sought
potential buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several
suitors have inquired about its individual parts, according to a
Bloomberg report.
On the downside were shares of Autodesk, which slid
15.6 percent to $30.13. The stock was downgraded by various
brokerages a day after the design software maker's quarterly
results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly
two years.
On the data front, new orders for durable goods, which are
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods such as computers and
aircraft, surged in July, even as declines in a gauge of planned
business spending pointed to a slowing growth trend in
manufacturing.
The mixed data added to the market's uncertainty on whether
the Federal Reserve will act soon to bolster the economy.