US STOCKS-Futures steady, trading thin before Bernanke speech

* S&P has moved less than 0.1 percent for past two days
* Pending home sales, second read on Q2 GDP on tap
* WellPoint gains in premarket after CEO steps down
* Dow down 7 pts, S&P down 1.5 pt, Nasdaq down 0.25 pt
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday, indicating a third day of limited
action amid a dearth of trading incentives and as investors
looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech
on Friday.
Daily volume so far this week has been low even for a
seasonally slow period, with trading levels about 30 percent
below the year-to-date average, an indication of how market
participants are reluctant to make any major trading moves ahead
of the Fed speech.
Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, and could announce new
measures to boost growth. He is expected to stoke expectations
for a third round of quantitative easing, though he may not
detail the timing of such a measure.
In the absence of clarity on those issues, analysts expect
light trading to continue. The S&P dipped over the past two
sessions, but the decline was less than 0.1 percent on both
days. It hasn't closed with a 1 percent move in either direction
since Aug. 3.
"Investors have squared their positions and are taking no
risk; it's a bit of a snooze fest until Bernanke," said Chris
Bertelsen, chief investment officer of Global Financial Private
Capital in Sarasota, Florida.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 point and were slightly
under fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.25 point.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point. The index has been unable to muster a
move of at least 1 percent in either direction since Aug. 3.
A second estimate on second-quarter gross domestic product
is due to be released by the U.S. Commerce Department at 8:30
a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The reading is expected to show growth of
1.7 percent, compared with 1.5 percent in the first estimate
published in July.
Pending home sales are due out at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400
GMT)and are seen rising 1 percent in July, rebounding from a 1.4
percent decline in June. At 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), the Federal
Reserve will publish the Beige Book of regional economic
conditions. None of the data is likely to significantly change
the perception of how likely QE3 is.
In company news, a U.S. judge set a Dec. 6 court date to
hear Apple Inc's request for a permanent injunction
against Samsung Electronics' smartphones, which
could delay the potential impact of Apple's crushing legal
victory.
"Whenever this gets resolved, royalties could mean another
huge revenue stream for Apple," said Bertelsen, who helps
oversee $1.5 billion in assets.
WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly
stepped down late Tuesday following growing investor
dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial performance.
Shares rose 4.5 percent to $60 in premarket trading.
H.J. Heinz Co rose 1.3 percent to $58.17 in light
premarket trading after reporting its first-quarter results and
said it was on track to meet its full-year forecast.
U.S. stocks ended little changed Tuesday after mixed
economic data on consumer confidence and home prices gave
investors little reason to shift their focus from Bernanke's
upcoming speech.