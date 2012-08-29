US STOCKS-Futures point to slight gains, GDP growth as expected

* GDP revised up to 1.7 percent in Q2, as expected
* S&P has moved less than 0.1 percent for past two days
* WellPoint gains in premarket after CEO steps down
* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 2.2 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to slight gains at the open on Wednesday, in a third day
of likely limited action as investors shrugged off the latest
data and looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
speech on Friday for trading incentives.
Daily volume so far this week has been low even for a
seasonally slow period, with trading levels about 30 percent
below the year-to-date average, an indication of how market
participants are reluctant to make any major investment moves
ahead of the Fed speech.
Gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent in the second
quarter, a rate that was expected though revised up from last
month's 1.5 percent estimate. Futures were little impacted by
the data.
Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, and could announce new
measures to boost growth. He is expected to stoke expectations
for a third round of quantitative easing, though he may not
detail the timing of such a measure.
In the absence of clarity on those issues, analysts expect
light trading to continue. The S&P dipped over the past two
sessions, but the decline was less than 0.1 percent on both
days. It hasn't closed with a 1 percent move in either direction
since Aug. 3.
"Investors have squared their positions and are taking no
risk; it's a bit of a snooze fest until Bernanke," said Chris
Bertelsen, chief investment officer of Global Financial Private
Capital in Sarasota, Florida.
S&P 500 futures rose 2.2 points and were slightly
over fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 13
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5.75 points.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point. The index has been unable to muster a
move of at least 1 percent in either direction since Aug. 3.
Pending home sales are due out at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400
GMT)and are seen rising 1 percent in July, rebounding from a 1.4
percent decline in June. At 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), the Federal
Reserve will publish the Beige Book of regional economic
conditions. None of the data is likely to significantly change
the perception of how likely QE3 is.
In company news, a U.S. judge set a Dec. 6 court date to
hear Apple Inc's request for a permanent injunction
against Samsung Electronics' smartphones, which
could delay the potential impact of Apple's crushing legal
victory.
"Whenever this gets resolved, royalties could mean another
huge revenue stream for Apple," said Bertelsen, who helps
oversee $1.5 billion in assets.
WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly
stepped down late Tuesday following growing investor
dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial performance.
Shares rose 4.5 percent to $60 in premarket trading.
H.J. Heinz Co rose 1.3 percent to $58.17 in light
premarket trading after reporting its first-quarter results and
said it was on track to meet its full-year forecast.
Joy Global Inc fell 1.5 percent to $52.29 before the
bell after cutting its profit outlook for a second time this
year, citing slowing growth in Asia and Europe.
U.S. stocks ended little changed Tuesday after mixed
economic data on consumer confidence and home prices gave
investors little reason to shift their focus from Bernanke's
upcoming speech.