US STOCKS-Wall St flat, volumes still "dead"

* GDP revised up to 1.7 percent in Q2, as expected
* S&P has moved less than 0.1 percent for past two days
* WellPoint gains after CEO steps down
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday, the third straight day of limited market action as
investors shrugged off the latest data to look ahead to Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday for trading
incentives.
Daily volume so far this week has been low even for a
seasonally slow period, with trading levels about 30 percent
below the year-to-date average, an indication of how market
participants are reluctant to make any major investment moves
ahead of the Fed chairman's speech.
Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and could announce new measures to boost
growth. He is expected to stoke expectations for a third round
of quantitative easing, though he may not detail the timing of
such a measure.
In the absence of clarity on those issues, analysts expect
light trading to continue. The S&P dipped over the past two
sessions, but the decline was less than 0.1 percent on both
days. It hasn't closed with a 1 percent move in either direction
since Aug. 3.
"I would be willing to bet that investors are unwilling to
do anything big with potentially major news events like the Fed
hitting in the next couple of days," said Mike Gibbs, chief
market strategist at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Everyone is in a wait and see mode. The market is extremely
quiet and boring, and volumes are pretty much dead."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.86
points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,094.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.12 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,409.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.11 points, or 0.07
percent, at 3,079.25.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point.
Gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent in the second
quarter, a rate that was expected, though revised up from last
month's 1.5 percent estimate.
Pending home sales rose 2.4 percent in July, a bigger rise
than had been expected and reaching their highest level in more
than two years, according to the National Association of
Realtors.
WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly
stepped down late Tuesday following growing investor
dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial performance.
Shares rose 7.3 percent to $61.60.
Joy Global Inc fell 5.3 percent to $50.25 and was
the S&P's biggest percentage loser after cutting its profit
outlook for a second time this year, citing slowing growth in
Asia and Europe.