US STOCKS-Wall St barely budges in muted trade

* GDP revised up to 1.7 percent in Q2, as expected
* Yelp shares jump nearly 19 pct
* WellPoint gains after CEO steps down
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday, the third consecutive day of subdued market action
as economic data did little to spark investor interest ahead of
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
Daily volume so far this week has been low even for a
seasonally slow period, with trading levels about 30 percent
below the year-to-date average, an indication of how market
participants are reluctant to make any major investment moves
ahead of the Fed chairman's speech.
Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and could announce new measures to boost
growth. He is expected to stoke expectations for a third round
of quantitative easing, though he may not detail the timing of
such a measure.
Further dampening trading activity was the upcoming ECB
conference and a host of economic data scheduled for next week,
including the payrolls report.
The S&P dipped over the past two sessions, but the decline
was less than 0.1 percent on both days. It hasn't closed with a
1 percent move in either direction since Aug. 3.
"We are in the last week of August and we are moving into
September which has a number of important news items on its
agenda," said Gail Dudack, Chief Investment Strategist at Dudack
Research Group in New York.
"I would not be surprised by very low volumes and a lot of
action but no traction; it's something to be expected right
now."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 3.10 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 13,106.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 1.00 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,410.30. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.85 points, or 0.03
percent, to 3,078.00.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point.
Gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent in the second
quarter, a rate that was expected, though revised up from last
month's 1.5 percent estimate.
"It's the second quarter and most investors are worried
about the third and fourth quarters and these numbers looked
very much in-line with expectations, I don't see any big
surprise in these numbers," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment
officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New York.
Pending home sales rose 2.4 percent in July, a bigger rise
than had been expected and reaching their highest level in more
than two years, according to the National Association of
Realtors.
Shares of customer reviews website Yelp Inc jumped
18.8 percent to $21.70 for the biggest percentage gain on the
New York Stock Exchange on volume 2-1/2 times its 10-day moving
average.
WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly
stepped down late Tuesday following growing investor
dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial performance.
Shares rose 7.5 percent to $61.70.
Joy Global Inc fell 3 percent to $51.50 as one of
the worst performers on the S&P 500 after cutting its profit
outlook for a second time this year, citing slowing growth in
Asia and Europe.