US STOCKS-Wall St flat in third day of thin trade

* GDP revised up to 1.7 percent in Q2, as expected
* Yelp shares jump nearly 19 pct
* WellPoint gains after CEO steps down
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday for a third consecutive day of muted action as
economic data did little to spark investor interest before
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to speak on
Friday.
Daily volume so far this week has been light even for a
seasonally slow period, with the trading volumes well below
their daily average, an indication that market participants are
reluctant to make any major investment moves ahead of the Fed
chairman's speech.
Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and could announce new measures to boost
growth. He is expected to stoke expectations for a third round
of quantitative easing, though he may not detail the timing of
such a measure.
Further damping activity was the European Central Bank
meeting on Sept. 6 and a host of U.S. economic data scheduled
for next week, including the Labor Department's payrolls report
for August.
"Putting that all together into the mix, investors are
sitting on the sidelines and we've seen a flat market most of
the week," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"The bets are all squared off and it's in a wait-and-see
mode."
The S&P dipped over the past two sessions, but the decline
was less than 0.1 percent on both days. It hasn't closed with a
1 percent move in either direction since Aug. 3.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 7.32 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 13,110.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 0.98 point, or 0.07 percent, to 1,410.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.16 points, or 0.01
percent, to 3,077.30.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point.
Gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent in the second
quarter, the government said in a revised estimate. The figure
was in line with economists' expectations. Last month the
government estimated GDP rose 1.5 percent.
Pending home sales rose 2.4 percent in July, a bigger rise
than had been expected and reaching their highest level in more
than two years, according to the National Association of
Realtors.
Later in the session, investors will parse the Federal
Reserve's Beige Book of economic conditions at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT).
Shares of customer reviews website Yelp Inc jumped
21 percent to $22.10, the day insiders were free to sell their
holdings, in a bit of a surprise for investors.
WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly
stepped down late Tuesday following growing investor
dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial performance.
Shares rose 7.8 percent to $61.86.
Joy Global Inc slipped 0.6 percent to $53.47 as one
of the worst performers on the S&P 500 after cutting its profit
outlook for a second time this year, citing slowing growth in
Asia and Europe.