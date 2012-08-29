US STOCKS-Wall Street inches up in thin volume ahead of Bernanke

* GDP revised up to 1.7 percent in Q2, as expected
* Online company Yelp shares jump
* WellPoint gains after CEO steps down
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Wednesday following upbeat housing data, but volume stayed light
ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on
Friday.
Daily volume so far this week has been light even for a
seasonally slow period, with the trading volumes well below
their daily average, an indication that market participants are
reluctant to make any major investment moves ahead of the Fed
chairman's speech.
Bernanke addresses a conference of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and could announce new measures to boost
growth. He is expected to stoke expectations for a third round
of quantitative easing, though he may not detail the timing of
such a measure.
Investors are also focusing on the European Central Bank
meeting on Sept. 6 and a host of U.S. economic data scheduled
for next week, including the Labor Department's payrolls report
for August.
Economic data showed pending home sales rose 2.4 percent in
July, a bigger rise than had been expected and reaching their
highest level in more than two years, according to the National
Association of Realtors.
"We're seeing consistently good numbers out of the housing
market. It's hard to get too negative on the U.S. economy with
the housing market doing better than expected," said Paul
Zemsky, chief investment officer of Multi-Asset Strategies at
ING Investment Management in New York.
"I think the U.S. is doing pretty well today given what the
rest of the world has done," he said. The Shanghai Composite
index hit its lowest close since February 2009.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.24 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 13,134.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.69 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,412.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.08 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,085.23.
Other data showed gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent in
the second quarter. The revised government figure was in line
with economists' expectations. Last month the government
estimated GDP rose 1.5 percent.
The S&P has dipped over the past two sessions, but the
decline was less than 0.1 percent on both days. It hasn't closed
with a 1 percent move in either direction since Aug. 3.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over the
last three weeks, finding support at 1,400 while also unable to
convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38, which has acted
as a resistance point.
Shares of customer reviews website Yelp Inc jumped
18.8 percent to $21.69, the day insiders were free to sell their
holdings, in a bit of a surprise for investors.
WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly abruptly
stepped down late Tuesday following growing investor
dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial performance.
Shares rose 7.9 percent to $61.94.