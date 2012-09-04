US STOCKS-Wall Street edges lower after data; ECB ahead

* U.S. manufacturing sector shrinks for 3rd straight
month-ISM
* U.S. July construction spending posts largest drop in a
year
* Stocks off: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Tuesday, led by weakness in shares most sensitive to the health
of the economy after a report showed the country's manufacturing
sector shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years last
month.
Declines on Wall Street followed a bounce on Friday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes for
further monetary easing, although he stopped short of signaling
any imminent action to prop up the economy.
U.S. manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in
August, while firms in the sector hired the fewest workers since
late 2009, according to an Institute for Supply Management
survey. The data followed similar disappointing readings on
manufacturing elsewhere in the world.
"What people saw with today's U.S. ISM and the manufacturing
data in Asia and Europe yesterday is that the global economy is
still slowing down. In particular, cyclical stocks are pretty
weak today," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller
Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 73.45
points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,017.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 5.29 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,401.29. The
Nasdaq Composite Index shed 8.09 points, or 0.26
percent, to 3,058.88.
The Morgan Stanley cyclical index fell 1.2 percent.
The S&P materials sector index lost 1.5 percent. The S&P
energy sector index slipped 1.1 percent.
Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. fell 5.2
percent to $33.96. United States Steel Corp. lost 3.3
percent to $18.81.
Separate data also showed U.S. construction spending in July
fell by the most in a year as both the private and public
sectors cut back on investment, according to a report that could
dampen hopes of a pick-up in economic activity in the third
quarter.
Investors are now awaiting comments from European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi after the bank's meeting on
Thursday.
Speculation the ECB will unveil plans to lower borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy mounted after Draghi said central bank
purchases of sovereign bonds of up to three years maturity did
not constitute state aid..
The all-important payrolls report due Friday will also be
closely watched. The employment report will be the final major
economic report before the Federal Open Market Committee meets
on Sept. 12-13.
"What we are seeing is a little bit of profit-taking after
three consecutive months of gains in light of the possibility of
some more disappointment this week," said Fred Dickson, chief
market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Equities had risen lately on hopes the Fed will launch a
third round of quantitative easing to boost the economy and that
the ECB will soon start buying bonds of troubled euro zone
economies to contain the debt crisis.