US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open; ECB eyed

* ECB would unveil unlimited, sterilized bond purchases-
media reports
* FedEx slashes forecast, citing weak global economy
* Futures flat: S&P off 1.8 pts, Dow flat, Nasdaq off 4 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Wall Street was set for a flat
open on Wednesday as investors awaited clarity on media reports
that the European Central Bank would, with broad support from
its council members, unveil an unlimited, sterilized program of
bond purchases.
U.S. stock index futures had been lower earlier on concerns
over global economic growth after data suggested weakness in the
euro zone's private sector, and economic bellwether FedEx cut
its profit forecast. But they sharply trimmed losses on the ECB
news and then seesawed between gains and losses.
"The market did get a bounce earlier reacting to that (ECB
news). Basically it's good news in the sense that it should help
ease some of the fears of the crisis expanding," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"It doesn't cure all of the euro's problems, obviously. But
I'd say it's a major step in the right direction to stabilize
the euro."
S&P 500 futures were off 1.8 points and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were flat,
and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 4 points.
FedEx Corp, the world's No. 2 package delivery
company, cut its profit outlook for the current quarter, saying
weakness in the global economy was hurting demand for overnight
international shipments more than anticipated. The announcement
was made after the closing bell on Tuesday. The
stock was off 2.9 percent to $85.01 in premarket trade.
Nokia and Microsoft Corp will take the
wraps off the struggling European company's most powerful
smartphone on Wednesday, in what may be their last major shot at
winning back a market dominated by Apple, Samsung
and Google.
Facebook Inc promised not to sell stock to cover a
nearly $2 billion tax bill and said it will allow employees to
cash in their stock weeks ahead of schedule, moving to soothe
nervous investors and its own staff as its share price spirals
downward from its $38 IPO price. Facebook shares
were up 2.7 percent at $18.21 in premarket trade.
Data showed U.S. nonfarm productivity increased at a much
faster clip than previously thought in the second quarter as
businesses squeezed more output from employees. But market
reaction was muted.[ID: nCAT5KE886]