US STOCKS-Futures advance ahead of Draghi news conference

* ECB holds rates as inflation eclipses growth risks

* Draghi to deliver bond plan at crunch ECB meeting

* Yields at Spain debt sale fall on ECB purchase hopes

* ADP employment, jobless claims on tap

* Futures up: S&P 5.8 pts, Dow 45 pts, Nasdaq 11.75 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday on optimism the European Central Bank will introduce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the most decisive moment of his presidency on Thursday when he tries to heal divisions among policymakers at the bank's monthly meeting and deliver on his promise to save the euro. After the meeting, Draghi will address a news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

Futures slightly pared earlier gains after the ECB announced that it has held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent, holding fire after a pick-up in inflation last month offset pressure to breathe life into the flagging euro zone economy by easing borrowing costs.

Investors want to hear from Draghi how the ECB will start a new bond-buying program to help bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, after disagreements between bank policymakers over the plan were played out in public last week.

Reflecting such sentiment, Spain's borrowing costs dropped sharply at a debt auction on Thursday from previous sales, although any relief may be brief if the European Central Bank fails to unveil a significant bond-buying plan to prop up the euro zone's struggling economies.

Spain sold 3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of bonds maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2016, raising the top end of a targeted range of between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros.

European shares advanced on Thursday to two-week highs.

"Draghi is going to deliver the bond buying program, perhaps not as much as the market wants, but certainly, it's going to the right direction to boost confidence. That is the key and that can lead to stabilizing the euro but a lot of this is already built in the market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital.

Ahead of Friday's key U.S. August non-farm payrolls data, the August ADP national employment report is out at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT), with the latest weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

Supervalu Inc said it would close about five dozen stores as it works to turn around its grocery business, which lags Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

U.S. stocks closed a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of the crucial ECB meeting.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 45 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.75 points.