US STOCKS-Futures gain ahead of payrolls data

* U.S. payroll growth seen tepid, may force Fed's hand
* China approves $157 bln infrastructure spending
* Futures up: S&P 5.1 pts, Dow 26 pts, Nasdaq 10.50 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday, gearing up for more gains after the S&P 500 ended at
its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers
in 2008, as investors awaited a crucial report on the labor
market.
* The fresh U.S. jobs tally will be released on Friday at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), a week after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke left the door wide open to more monetary stimulus and
described the labor market's stagnation as a "grave concern."
* Employers are expected to have increased payrolls by
125,000 workers last month, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, a step down from July's 163,000-job gain. The
unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 8.3 percent.
* Lifting the market mood on Friday, China gave the green
light for 60 infrastructure projects this week worth more than 1
trillion yuan ($157 billion), or 2.1 percent of China's gross
domestic product. And data showed German exports unexpectedly
edged up in July and imports rose even more, suggesting Europe's
largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone
crisis.
* Stock markets in Europe and Asia rallied on Friday, and
yields on the debt of struggling euro zone nations fell as
investors welcomed the European Central Bank's latest
bond-buying plan and positioned for a strong U.S. jobs report.
* The euro rose broadly on Friday as Spanish 10-year bond
yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since May, helped
by the ECB plan to lower borrowing costs for indebted euro zone
countries.
* American International Group Inc said it raised
$2.02 billion through the sale of a partial stake in its former
Asian unit AIA Group Ltd, placing the shares at a
surprise premium although analysts were disappointed at the size
of the sale.
* Apple Inc has reduced its orders for memory chips
for its new iPhone from its main supplier and competitor Samsung
Electronics Co, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Friday.
* SunTrust Banks Inc has accelerated a planned sale
of Coca-Cola Co shares it owns in a move that it said
will produce a $1.9 billion pre-tax gain and reduce volatility
in its capital ratios.
* Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp raised its
full-year sales forecast as it expects to continue tapping
growing demand for guns in the United States and boosting
production capacity.
* Kraft Foods Inc warned on Thursday that 2013
earnings for its standalone international snack company would
likely be lower than some forecasts due to unfavorable foreign
exchange rates.
* U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday as
investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at
stemming the region's debt crisis.
* S&P 500 futures rose 5.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 26
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.50 points.