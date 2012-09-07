US STOCKS-Futures edge higher, payrolls in focus

* U.S. payroll growth seen tepid, may force Fed's hand
* China approves $157 bln infrastructure spending
* Futures: S&P up 5 pts, Dow up 26 pts, Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stock index futures were
mostly higher ahead of a crucial report on the labor market on
Friday, a day after the S&P 500 ended at its highest level since
before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The fresh U.S. jobs tally will be released at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT), a week after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
left the door open to more monetary stimulus and described the
labor market's stagnation as a "grave concern."
Employers are expected to have increased payrolls by 125,000
workers last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists,
a step down from July's 163,000-job gain. The unemployment rate
is seen holding steady at 8.3 percent.
It is "my belief that the Fed will act with more
accommodation next week irrespective of today's August Payroll
figure either strong, weak or something in between," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist and portfolio manger at Miller Tabak
& Co in New York.
Lifting the market mood, China gave the green light for 60
infrastructure projects this week worth more than 1 trillion
yuan ($157 billion), or 2.1 percent of China's gross domestic
product. And data showed German exports unexpectedly edged up in
July and imports rose even more, suggesting Europe's largest
economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.
S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 26
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 ended at its best level since May
2008 while the Nasdaq hit a 12-year high.
Stock markets in Europe and Asia rallied on Friday, and
yields on the debt of struggling euro zone nations fell as
investors welcomed the European Central Bank's latest
bond-buying plan and positioned for a strong U.S. jobs report.
The euro rose broadly on Friday as Spanish 10-year bond
yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since May, helped
by the ECB plan to lower borrowing costs for indebted euro zone
countries.
American International Group Inc said it raised
$2.02 billion through the sale of a partial stake in its former
Asian unit AIA Group Ltd, placing the shares at a
surprise premium although analysts were disappointed at the size
of the sale.
Apple Inc has reduced its orders for memory chips
for its new iPhone from its main supplier and competitor Samsung
Electronics Co, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Friday.
SunTrust Banks Inc has accelerated a planned sale of
Coca-Cola Co shares it owns in a move that it said will
produce a $1.9 billion pre-tax gain and reduce volatility in its
capital ratios.
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp raised its
full-year sales forecast as it expects to continue tapping
growing demand for guns in the United States and boosting
production capacity.
Kraft Foods Inc warned on Thursday that 2013
earnings for its standalone international snack company would
likely be lower than some forecasts due to unfavorable foreign
exchange rates.