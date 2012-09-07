US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open after payrolls

* US jobs growth brakes in Aug, seen forcing Fed's hand
* Unemployment rate falls to 8.1 pct in Aug from 8.3 pct
* China approves $157 bln infrastructure spending
* Futures: S&P up 3.1 pts, Dow up 17 pts, Nasdaq up 0.75 pt
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Wall Street was set for a
higher open on Friday on hopes that a weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs report may boost chances that the Federal Reserve will
launch another round of economic stimulus.
But gains were seen limited as Wall Street ended at
multi-year highs on Thursday, with the S&P closing at its
highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008.
Nonfarm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday. While the unemployment rate dropped
to 8.1 percent from 8.3 percent in July, it was largely due to
Americans giving up the search for work.
The weak figures set the stage for the Fed, which meets next
week, to pump additional money into the sluggish economy. The
job numbers also dealt a blow to President Barack Obama as he
seeks re-election in November.
"It was a decidedly negative report due to the meager number
of jobs created in August and the downward revision for the two
prior months," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC
in New York.
"However, the data are clearly disappointing enough to allow
for a third round of quantitative easing."
S&P 500 futures rose 3.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.75 point.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 ended at its best level since May
2008 while the Nasdaq hit a 12-year high.
American International Group Inc said it raised
$2.02 billion through the sale of a partial stake in its former
Asian unit AIA Group Ltd, placing the shares at a
surprise premium although analysts were disappointed at the size
of the sale.
SunTrust Banks Inc has accelerated a planned sale of
Coca-Cola Co shares it owns in a move that it said will
produce a $1.9 billion pre-tax gain and reduce volatility in its
capital ratios.
China gave the green light for 60 infrastructure projects
this week worth more than 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion), or 2.1
percent of China's gross domestic product. And data showed
German exports unexpectedly edged up in July and imports rose
even more, suggesting Europe's largest economy remains
relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.