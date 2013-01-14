US STOCKS-Futures mixed as investors eye earnings, Apple

NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stock index futures were
mixed on Monday as investors faced a busy week of corporate
earnings results, while Apple fell on concerns of decreased
demand.
* Shares of Apple slid more than 3 percent in premarket
trade after a report that the tech giant has cut orders for LCD
screens and other parts for the iPhone 5 this quarter due to
weak demand. The stock was down 3.5 percent at $502.02.
* Earnings season picks up the pace this week with reports
expected from companies including Goldman Sachs, Bank of
America, Intel and General Electric.
Overall earnings are expected to grow by just 1.9 percent in
this reporting period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Transocean Ltd has disclosed that billionaire
activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a 1.56 percent stake
in the offshore rig contractor and is looking to increase that
holding. Its shares rose 3.2 percent to $55.80.
* S&P 500 futures fell 0.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 3
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 9.25 points.
* Boeing could come under renewed pressure after
Japan's transport ministry launched an investigation into what
caused two fuel leaks on a 787 Dreamliner jet owned by Japan
Airlines Co 9201.T.
* United Parcel Service Inc said it would drop its
5.2 billion euro ($7 billion) bid for Dutch delivery firm TNT
Express on the expectation of an EU veto.
* The U.S. economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in
2013, improving to 3.5 percent growth in 2014, top Fed official
Charles Evans said on Monday.
* Investors will also be watching a speech from Federal
Reserve Chairman, Ben Bernanke, who will be speaking on monetary
policy , recovery from the global financial crisis and long-term
challenges facing the American economy at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT)