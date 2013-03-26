CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures tick up ahead of data

(Clarifies fourth line to say index traded below record peak on
* Icahn opens door to Blackstone tie-up on Dell bid
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 3.6 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, ahead of a flurry of data that could lure investors
and propel the S&P 500 to a record closing high.
* The benchmark S&P 500 index traded just a quarter point
below its all-time closing high on Monday, before news out of
Europe prompted investors to cash in gains.
* Banks in Cyprus will remain closed until Thursday, and
will then be subject to capital controls to prevent a run on
deposits. President Nicos Anastasiades said late on Monday that
a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) rescue plan agreed at the
weekend was "painful" but essential to avoid economic meltdown.
* The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar but remained
near four-month lows on lingering concerns about negative
implications of the Cypriot rescue plan and if it would serve as
a template for other euro zone economies requiring bailouts.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 28
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
* The Commerce Department releases February durable goods
orders at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists expect a 3.8
percent rise in February orders, compared with a 4.9 percent
drop in January.
* At 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT), Standard & Poor's releases its
S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for January. An hour later,
the Conference Board releases March consumer confidence data and
the Commerce Department releases February data on new home
sales.
* Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout bid for Dell Inc
could be derailed after billionaire Carl Icahn opened
the door to an alliance with Blackstone Group LP to take
control of the computer maker from its founder.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)