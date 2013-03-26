US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of data

* Icahn opens door to Blackstone tie-up on Dell bid
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, ahead of a flurry of data that could lure investors
and propel the S&P 500 to a record closing high.
The benchmark S&P 500 index traded just a quarter point
below its all-time closing high on Monday, then retreated as
investors cashed in gains in the wake of news out of Europe.
Banks in Cyprus will remain closed until Thursday, and will
then be subject to capital controls to prevent a run on
deposits. President Nicos Anastasiades said late on Monday that
a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) rescue plan agreed at the
weekend was "painful" but essential to avoid economic meltdown.
"We have some important data and if we get good news, there
we can continue our climb forward," said Art Hogan, managing
director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York. "Cyprus may well
be behind us."
He said Europe was in a better place because of the bailout
but not yet out of the woods and the union needed structural
changes to avoid more rescues, but there was "no other Cyprus
around the corner," at least for now.
The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar but remained
near four-month lows on lingering concerns about the negative
implications of the Cypriot rescue plan, and if it would serve
as a template for other euro zone economies requiring bailouts.
S&P 500 futures rose 2.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 28
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6 points.
The Commerce Department releases February durable goods
orders at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists expect a 3.8
percent rise in February orders, compared with a 4.9 percent
drop in January.
At 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT), Standard & Poor's releases its S&P
Case/Shiller Home Price Index for January. An hour later, the
Conference Board releases March consumer confidence data and the
Commerce Department releases February data on new home sales.
Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout bid for Dell Inc
could be derailed after billionaire Carl Icahn opened
the door to an alliance with Blackstone Group LP to take
control of the computer maker from its founder.