US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as euro zone concerns drag

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks declined on
Wednesday as tepid demand at an Italian debt auction stoked
investor concerns about the financial stability of the euro
zone.
A stalemate over the formation of a new government in Italy
and fiscal upheaval in Cyprus were reflected in a rise in
Italian bond yields, with the cost of five-year debt at its
highest level since October.
Still, equities pared earlier losses after a Greek newspaper
reported that Cyprus plans to ban cashing checks and curb the
amount of cash that can be taken out of the country under a
series of measures to avoid a run on its crippled banks.
The modest decline put the S&P 500 about 5 points away from
its all-time closing high of 1,565.15. The index has been unable
to break through that milestone in recent sessions, including
Tuesday's gains that left the benchmark within 2 points of the
historic level set on Oct. 9, 2007.
"Clearly we are giving back some of (Tuesday's) gains as we
once again have some of the fears creeping up from Europe and
Italy," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"But again it seems like we continue to bounce right up
against this new S&P high and can't quite get through."
The PHLX Europe sector index declined 1.3 percent.
Cypriot banks are due to reopen on Thursday. The chief
executive of the Bank of Cyprus, the country's largest
commercial lender, said he had been dismissed by the Central
Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 36.33
points, or 0.25 percent, to 14,523.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index shed 2.98 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,560.79. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.60 points, or 0.08
percent, to 3,249.89.
As attempts to break past the S&P 500 record closing high
fall short, the possibility of a sharper pullback - which many
analysts have been anticipating - grows.
At the same time, buyers continue to move in on any signs of
weakness, which has enabled the benchmark index to quickly erase
declines and trade within 10 points of its all-time closing peak
for the past 13 sessions.
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc shares lost 15.3
percent to $18.15 and was the S&P 500's worst performer after
Morgan Stanley downgraded the miner's stock and Credit Suisse
slashed its price target, citing difficulties from a surplus of
iron ore pellets in the Great Lakes region.
Data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes
fell in February, held back by a shortage of properties, but
there was little to suggest that the housing market recovery was
stalling. The National Association of Realtors said its U.S.
Pending Home Sales Index slipped 0.4 percent in February.
Economists had expected a decline of 0.2 percent.