REFILE-US STOCKS-Futures flat as S&P 500 aims for all-time intraday high

* Both S&P 500 and Dow ended last week at all-time closing
highs
* S&P targeting record intraday high of 1,576.09
* ISM manufacturing data on tap after market opens
* With overseas markets closed, quiet day expected
* Futures up: Dow 5 pts, S&P 0.3 pt, Nasdaq 3 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Monday after the S&P 500 index set a record closing high
on Thursday and investors waited for a report on U.S.
manufacturing, a major component of economic growth.
This is a busy week for economic data. In addition to the
manufactury report, date on the services sector is on tap for
Wednesday and the nonfarm payrolls report for March will be
released on Friday.
"Hitting an all-time high has major psychological
importance, and if we can clear that hurdle, there's virtually
no overhead resistance in the S&P," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"However, without all the global participants, it's likely
to be a quiet day here. And barring some unforeseen event, we
should expect things to be relatively calm until the payroll
report" on Friday.
Equities rose 10 percent in the first quarter, extending a
string of monthly gains to five. With the advance, the S&P is
now only 0.4 percent away from its all-time intraday high level
of 1,576.09.
Volatility may be low with European markets closed for
Easter Monday. Concerns over the euro zone's debt, especially
Cyprus, have been a source of market uncertainty.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's March reading on
manufacturing activity is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), with the
main index expected to remain steady at 54.2, same as
February's. February U.S. construction spending, also scheduled
for 10 a.m., is seen rising 1 percent, compared with a 2.1
percent drop in January.
Economic data has been mixed, but strong readings may not be
a positive catalyst for markets if investors view the economy as
so strong that the Federal Reserve will reduce its bond-buying
program, which has been credited with boosting equity prices.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 point and were about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.75 points.
The S&P's 10 percent surge in the first quarter has very
bullish implications. An analysis by Ryan Detrick, senior
technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, showed the S&P 500 has risen in the three first
months of the year nine times in the past 30 years, and in each
case, it has posted gains for the year.
The average yearly gain after such a start, the data showed,
was 17.56 percent. An advance like that would leave the S&P 500
at about 1,676 at the end of this year.
Despite the positive momentum, some analysts have called for
a near-term pullback, and the uncertainty over Cyprus has
contributed to stocks' trading in a tight range. The S&P 500
traded within 10 points of its previous all-time closing high
for 13 sessions before breaking through.
In company news, Tesla Motors Inc jumped 5.4
percent to $39.95 in premarket trading after forecasting full
profitability in the first quarter.
Exxon Mobil Corp continued cleanup of a pipeline
spill that spewed thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude
in Arkansas.
Dell Inc warned that it would be dangerous to take
on a lot of debt and remain a public company given its worsening
profit outlook, in a sign that it views proposals from
Blackstone Group LP and billionaire investor Carl Icahn
as fraught with risk. The comments came on Friday, which was a
holiday for U.S. markets.