US STOCKS-Wall Street to open firmer, Fed minutes released early

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, April 10 Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, in the wake of the unexpectedly early release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-making meeting, as encouraging data from China buoyed investors' optimism.

The Fed minutes showed a few policymakers expected to taper the pace of asset purchases by midyear and end them later this year, while several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative easing program by year-end.

The surprising release of the minutes, hours ahead of schedule, eroded some of the positive tone from earlier in the morning after data from China showed imports of key commodities rebounded in March, signaling domestic demand was picking up and would help drive the economy.

"The early release caught everyone by surprise but it's not the first time the Fed released the minutes at an usual time, beforehand. It does not happen often but it has happened before."

"The key in the minutes is the ongoing asset purchases, that the support progam will continue. It's good for the market. That's why we saw a bit of dip after the announcement of early release but bounced right back up."

Investors were also positioning for the start of corporate earnings season. Among the 5 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, almost three-quarters have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

But quarterly profits are expected to grow just 1.5 percent from a year ago, down from a January estimate of 4.3 percent.

The lowered expectations could make it easier for companies to beat analysts' estimates and propel the market further. The Dow closed at a fresh record on Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 is half a percentage point away from its all-time high.

S&P 500 futures rose 3.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 34 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.5 points.

Family Dollar Stores reported weaker-than-expected profit on Wednesday, sending its shares down 4.5 percent to $57.10 in premarket trading.

Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc cut its outlook for 2013 earnings and revenue, citing weak patient admissions in the first quarter of the year. The stock slumped 14.2 percent to $10.80 in premarket trading.