US STOCKS-Futures retreat as commodities fall on China data

* China growth data drags on commodity prices

* Dish Network offers $25.5 billion for Sprint, whose shares jump

* Citigroup shares gain after bank posts rise in first-quarter profit

* Futures down: Dow 51 pts, S&P 7.8 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to dip for a second consecutive session after data from China showed growth to be slower than anticipated.

In deal news, Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite television provider, offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that could thwart the proposed acquisition of Sprint by Japan's SoftBank Corp. Sprint shares jumped 15.6 percent to $7.19 in premarket trading.

Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter, with the annual rate of growth in the world's second-largest economy easing back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent of the previous quarter, below economists' forecast for an 8.0 percent expansion.

"The weak China is drawing attention to pockets of vulnerability everywhere," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.

"With the U.S. market just below record highs, nervous holders will use the opportunity to reduce exposure."

Among earnings reports, Citigroup shares advanced 1.6 percent to $45.50 after the company posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter profit.

The Chinese data weighed heavily on commodities, with U.S. crude oil down 2.4 percent to $89.09 while gold sank further into bear market territory.

Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold lost 4.8 percent to $30.39 and U.S.-listed shares of Randgold Resources stumbled 8.5 percent to $68.86 in premarket trade.

S&P 500 futures fell 7.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 51 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 12.25 points.

Economic data expected on Monday includes the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 7.00 compared with 9.24 in March.

Later at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues its April housing market index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 45 versus 44 in March.

Earnings season heats up this week, with 74 companies in the S&P 500 scheduled to report, including M&T Bank on Monday.

Genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp has agreed to a $13.6 billion cash buyout by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, in one of the year's biggest corporate takeovers. Life Technologies shares climbed 7.9 percent to $73.40 before the opening bell.

The disappointing growth data from China hit major mining stocks in Europe on Monday, sending European shares down sharply for the second consecutive session.