US STOCKS-Wall St posts worst day since Nov. 7 on gold's drop, Boston blasts

By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks posted their
worst day since Nov. 7 on Monday as big declines in the price of
gold, oil and other commodities fed a broad selloff in equities.
Selling accelerated late in the session as reports of
explosions in Boston near the finish line of the Boston Marathon
added to investors' nervousness.
Commodity-related shares led stocks' losses, with gold
suffering its worst two-day sell-off in 30 years following
weaker-than-expected Chinese data that fueled worries about
global growth. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF lost 8.8 percent
to $131.31 on record volume.
Total trading volume was the second highest of the year,
with about 8.4 billion shares changing hands on U.S. exchanges.
Analysts said the stock market had been vulnerable to a
pullback, given the sharp gains since the start of the year as
well as the Dow's and the S&P 500's recent record highs.
"I don't think the market has much tolerance for bad news,"
said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New York.
"There was a bad Chinese GDP number, which I think spooked
people to start, and technical factors. Profit-taking started
taking over. Late in the day, we were getting hit by reports
that there were explosions in Boston. That gets people nervous."
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 265.86 points,
or 1.79 percent, to 14,599.20 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 36.49 points, or 2.30 percent, to
1,552.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 78.46 points,
or 2.38 percent, to close at 3,216.49.
It was the biggest daily percentage decline for all three
indexes since Nov. 7, when the market sold off following the
U.S. presidential election. The biggest declining sectors were
energy and materials. The S&P energy sector index lost
3.9 percent. The S&P materials sector index also fell
3.9 percent.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company and a
Dow component, lost 2.8 percent to $116.57.
Shares of miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
tumbled 8.3 percent to $29.27.
Data showed China's annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7
percent from the 7.9 percent rate of the previous quarter and
below economists' forecast for an 8.0 percent
expansion.
Among the day's gainers, Citigroup shares edged up 0.2
percent to $44.87 after reporting a higher-than-expected gain of
31 percent in first-quarter profit.