US STOCKS-Futures higher as gold rebounds; earnings, data on tap

* Gold prices rebound after selloff
* Earnings due from 3 Dow components
* CPI, housing starts data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 65 pts, S&P 7.4 pts, Nasdaq 15.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, indicating the S&P 500 may rebound from its worst
decline since November as gold prices rebounded and ahead of a
flurry of earnings reports.
* Gold recouped some of their earlier steep losses but
remained volatile after investors dumped risk assets overnight,
gripped by worries over slowing growth in China and the United
States. U.S. gold futures advanced 2.2 percent.
* U.S.-listed shares of Barrick Gold rose
3.9 percent to $20.56 and Randgold Resources
climbed 6.2 percent to $73.30 in premarket trade.
* U.S. stocks posted their worst day since Nov. 7 in the
prior session as big declines in the price of gold, oil and
other commodities fed a broad selloff in equities, with weakness
accelerating late in the session after two explosions near the
finish line of the Boston Marathon.
* Investors will eye a batch of earnings reports, with 11
S&P 500 companies expected to post results, including Dow
components Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co and
Intel Corp. Also on tap are earnings from Goldman Sachs
.
* BlackRock Inc said on Tuesday that first-quarter
net income jumped 10 percent as investors increasingly turned to
the money manager's higher-fee stock funds.
* Data on the housing market and inflation are due at 8:30
a.m. (1230 GMT) with the release of the March consumer price
index along with housing starts and permits for March.
* Economists in a Reuters survey expect an unchanged CPI
reading in March compared with a 0.7 percent rise in February.
Excluding volatile food and energy items, CPI is seen up 0.2
percent, a repeat of the February increase.
* Housing data is forecast to show a 930,000 annualized rate
in March versus 917,000 in February, and a total of 940,000
permits in March compared with 939,000 in the prior month.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 65
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 15.75 points.
* At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Federal Reserve releases
industrial production and capacity utilization data for March.
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.2 percent rise in
production and a reading of 78.4 percent for capacity
utilization.
* European shares fell for the third straight day due to
concerns about global growth, with Louis Vuitton owner LVMH
a high profile loser after poor sales figures from its
fashion and leather goods business.
* Japan's Nikkei average trimmed earlier losses to
end down 0.4 percent, after tumbling as much as 2 percent
earlier as the yen's rebound took a toll on sentiment.