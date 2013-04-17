US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower on earnings, commodities weakness

* Bank of America falls after earnings

* Commodities continue to slip

* Fed's Beige Book due later in session

* Futures down: Dow 91 pts, S&P 11.9 pts, Nasdaq 23 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks were poised for a lower open on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 will retreat from its second-best daily performance of the year after several disappointing earnings reports and another drop in commodities.

Yahoo Inc shed 1.8 percent to $23.36 in premarket trade after the Internet company's first quarter revenue fell shy of expectations as declining traffic to its Web properties and falling display advertising sales continue to weigh on the company.

Intel Corp slipped 0.5 percent to $21.81 before the opening bell after the chipmaker said its current-quarter revenue would decline as much as 8 percent and trimmed its 2013 capital spending plans.

Bank of America Corp declined 2.7 percent to $11.95 after it reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and revenue fell.

"Markets may be down today because of some individual companies disappointing on earnings, but the overall earnings season is OK," said David Kelly, the chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York.

Brent crude slid a touch below $99 per barrel and copper dropped 1.8 percent as softer-than-expected data in the U.S. and China has heightened worry over demand. U.S. listed shares of BHP Billiton lost 2.5 percent to $64.96 in premarket trading.

The drop in oil prices has put Brent crude on pace for its sixth straight decline, with the price down 4 percent for the week. Copper is down 4.4 percent for the week.

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as gold prices stabilized following a sell-off in the precious metal on Monday led to its worst two-day decline in 30 years.

But Kelly cautioned the recent drop in commodities could be the result of a normalization of prices that had veered too far off course rather than a cause for alarm in equities.

"It's important to note it's sort of a settling process here because a few things are out of whack, gradually over time, things that didn't make sense are being removed from the scene. The huge punt we've seen in gold prices means that the market is coming back to some sort of sanity," Kelly said.

S&P 500 futures fell 11.9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 91 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 23 points.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning, of the 42 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date for the first quarter of 2013, 66.7 percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations. Over the past four quarters, 67 percent of companies beat estimates while the average since 1994 is a 63 percent beat rate.

S&P 500 earnings are now expected to have risen 1.8 percent in the first quarter, based on actual results from 42 companies and estimates for the rest, up from a recent estimate of 1.1 percent growth.

Other S&P 500 companies expected to report on Wednesday include American Express Co, eBay Inc and Sandisk Corp.

Later in the session, investors will eye the Federal Reserve's Beige Book of economic conditions at 2:00 p.m. (1600 GMT).