US STOCKS-Futures up with full earnings calendar on tap

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday, rebounding from stocks' worst week in 2013, as the latest quarterly earnings included major companies ranging from Caterpillar Inc to Halliburton Co to Texas Instruments Inc.

Wall Street is coming off a week of extreme volatility, with the CBOE Volatility index jumping 24 percent, the biggest weekly gain for the so-called fear index this year.

The swings were largely driven by weak corporate earnings and signs of slowing growth from China, which contributed to a precipitous drop in commodity prices. The week's decline fueled talk that the market's long-awaited pullback had arrived, though the S&P remains up 9 percent on the year.

However, equities rose on Friday, and the follow-through by Monday's futures suggested that investors may still use market weakness as a buying opportunity.

"With earnings coming in mixed to slightly better, the market is in the process of shaking off the effects of last week's downturn," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.

"Having said that, this morning we are seeing a follow-through of the recovery, lending support to the theme of 'bend but don't break market'."

Caterpillar reported results early Monday, and shares dipped 0.5 percent to $80.06 in premarket trading. Halliburton rose 4.8 percent to $ 38.70 before the opening bell after posting its results.

Earnings also due on Monday included Texas Instruments and Netflix Inc. For the week, 168 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report earnings.

With 104 S&P 500 components having reported through Friday, 67.3 percent of companies have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. Analysts expect earnings growth of 2.1 percent this quarter, up from expectations of 1.5 percent at the start of the month.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 46 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 14.25 points.

Investors will be looking to the S&P 500's 50-day moving average of 1,543.9, which could serve as a level of market support. The index closed under that level for the first time this year on Thursday but rebounded above it on Friday.

Economic data due on Monday includes March existing-home sales at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 5.01 million units at an annualized rate compared with 4.98 million in February.

Power-One Inc soared 55.9 percent to $6.30 in premarket trading after ABB agreed to buy the company for about $1 billion.

Italy's blue-chip shares led European stocks higher, heartened by signs of progress in breaking a long political stalemate after a week of broad market losses.

U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, boosted by strong results from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp. However, the Dow was severely pressured by weakness in IBM, McDonald's and General Electric Co, all of which reported earnings that disappointed investors.