US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as technology earnings help Nasdaq

* Netflix and Texas Instruments rally on results
* DuPont and Travelers raise quarterly dividends
* Chinese factory data raises growth concerns
* Dow up 41 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq up 11.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Tuesday as strong earnings improved sentiment,
but weak data from China underlined concerns about global
growth.
* Equities have steadily advanced in 2013, leading many
analysts to predict a correction in the market, although major
indexes have rebounded off declines. Still, a mixed earnings
season and data pointing to weakness have raised questions about
whether the rally will continue.
* In China, data showing little growth in factory activity
was the latest indicator that global growth may come under
pressure. Last week discouraging economic data from China
contributed to a massive drop in commodity prices.
* Nasdaq futures were lifted a day after both Netflix Inc
and Texas Instruments Inc reported strong
results. Texas Instruments also said that improving demand for
its chips would lead to growth in the current quarter. Its
shares were up 0.8 percent to $35.10 before the opening bell.
* Netflix soared 24 percent to $216 in premarket trading
after the company reported earnings that beat expectations and
strong subscriber growth.
* DuPont reported adjusted first-quarter earnings
that beat expectations and raised its quarterly dividend.
Travelers Cos Inc, which along with DuPont is a Dow
component, also raised its quarterly dividend.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 41
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11.25 points.
* Investors will be watching the S&P's 50-day moving average
of 1,544.96. If the index falls below that level, as it did last
week, it could be another sign that the rally is stumbling.
* Earnings season has been largely positive, with more than
67 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported beating
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. Still, there
have been a number of high-profile disappointments, including
from IBM and General Electric Co
* Analysts see earnings growth of 2.1 percent this quarter,
up from expectations of 1.5 percent at the start of the month.
Apple Inc, Illinois Tool Works and AT&T Inc
are due to report Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from steep losses
in the previous week. Microsoft Corp helped lift the
Nasdaq as an activist investor took a stake in the company.