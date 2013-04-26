US STOCKS-Futures lower with GDP data, earnings on tap

* GDP, consumer confidence data due
* Starbucks slips in premarket after results
* Futures off: Dow 46 pts, S&P 5.9 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Friday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a five-day
winning streak ahead of data on economic growth and consumer
sentiment.
* Economic data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) is expected
to show U.S. economic growth likely rebounded in the first
quarter after nearly stalling at the end of 2012, but the trend
is likely temporary.
* Gross domestic product probably grew at a 3.0 percent
annual rate, quickening from the fourth quarter's pedestrian 0.4
percent pace, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
* Later in the session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), investors
will eye the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers final April consumer sentiment index. Economists
expect a reading of 73.2, compared with 72.3 in the preliminary
April report.
* Starbucks Corp slipped 3 percent to $58.70 in
light premarket trading after the world's biggest coffee chain
posted a quarterly profit that matched Wall Street estimates but
posted revenue that was slightly below expectations.
* S&P 500 companies expected to report earnings on Friday
include Dow component Chevron Corp, Flir Systems
and Goodyear Tire & Rubber.
* Amazon.com Inc's revenue growth slowed in the
first quarter as the world's largest Internet retail struggled
overseas, but margins jumped on lower shipping expenses and the
expansion of more profitable new businesses.
* S&P 500 futures fell 5.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 46
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 11 points.
* Forest products company Weyerhaeuser Co reported a
first-quarter net profit that more than tripled due to a
recovery in the U.S. housing market, and said it expects higher
volumes for all its wood products for the current quarter.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday
morning, of the 235 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings to date for Q1 2013, 67.7 percent have reported
earnings above analyst expectations, above the 63 percent
average since 1994 and slightly above the 67 percent beat rate
over the past four quarters.
* However, revenue has been lackluster, with only 41.4
percent having topped analyst forecasts, well below the 62
percent average since 2002 and the 52 percent beat rate for the
last four quarters.
*Analysts now see earnings growth of 3.6 percent this
quarter, up from expectations of 1.5 percent at the start of the
month.
* European shares were lower, with disappointing earnings
encouraging investors to book profits after five straight
sessions of gains.
* Asian shares rose, tracking global equities higher after
an upbeat report on the U.S. labor market.