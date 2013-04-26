US STOCKS-Futures decline with GDP data on tap; Amazon slips

* GDP, consumer confidence data due
* Starbucks slips in premarket after results
* Futures off: Dow 31 pts, S&P 4.2 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Friday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a five-day
winning streak ahead of data on the pace of economic growth and
consumer sentiment.
Economic data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) is expected to
show U.S. economic growth likely rebounded in the first quarter
after nearly stalling at the end of 2012, but the trend is
likely temporary.
Gross domestic product probably grew at a 3.0 percent annual
rate, quickening from the fourth quarter's pedestrian 0.4
percent pace, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Later in the session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), investors will
eye the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers final April consumer sentiment index. Economists
expect a reading of 73.2, compared with 72.3 in the preliminary
April report.
"These two numbers will be very interesting today, maybe
some people are getting ahead of that and probably taking some
money off the table in the futures market, hedging themselves a
little bit," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone
& Co in New York.
"If we get a good GDP and outlays and consumer sentiment
number then it's not too late for them to jump back in."
Starbucks Corp slipped 2.2 percent to $59.20 in
premarket trading after the world's biggest coffee chain
reported a quarterly profit that matched Wall Street estimates
but its revenue was slightly below expectations.
S&P 500 companies expected to report earnings on Friday
include Dow component Chevron Corp, Flir Systems
and Goodyear Tire & Rubber.
Amazon.com Inc's shed 2.5 percent to $267.80 in
premarket trading after revenue growth slowed in the first
quarter as the world's largest Internet retail struggled
overseas, but margins jumped on lower shipping expenses and the
expansion of more profitable new businesses.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 31
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 10.25 points.
D.R. Horton Inc shares jumped 6 percent to $26 in
premarket after the No.1 U.S. homebuilder reported a 173 percent
jump in quarterly profit and said the spring selling season was
off to a strong start.
Forest products company Weyerhaeuser Co reported a
first-quarter net profit that more than tripled due to a
recovery in the U.S. housing market, and said it expects higher
sales volumes for all its wood products for the current quarter.
Its shares gained 1.8 percent to $31.95 in light trading before
the opening bell.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday morning,
of the 235 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings
to date for Q1 2013, 67.7 percent have reported earnings above
analyst expectations, above the 63 percent average since 1994
and slightly above the 67 percent beat rate over the past four
quarters.
However, revenue has been lackluster, with only 41.4 percent
having topped analyst forecasts, well below the 62 percent
average since 2002 and the 52 percent beat rate for the last
four quarters.
Analysts now see earnings growth of 3.6 percent this
quarter, up from expectations of 1.5 percent at the start of the
month.
Disappointing corporate earnings pushed European shares
lower, halting momentum on indexes which had risen over the
previous five sessions.
Asian shares rose, tracking global equities higher after an
upbeat report on the U.S. labor market.