US STOCKS-Wall Street dips after GDP but finishes week higher

* First-quarter growth falls shy of expectations
* J.C. Penney shares jump on Soros stake, Goldman loan
* D.R. Horton shares hit six-year high after earnings
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks dipped in thin
volume on Friday, though the market had a strong week overall
despite a mixed bag of earnings and weak economic figures.
Shares of online retailer Amazon.com Inc posted the
largest daily drop in 15 months after the company reported
results late on Thursday. It was Friday's biggest drag on the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.
Gains in shares of Chevron Corp buoyed the blue-chip
Dow industrials.
The market fell early after a negative surprise from the
gross domestic product report, but the decline attracted
bargain-hunting investors late in the session. Major indexes
posted solid gains for the week.
J.C. Penney Co was the S&P 500's biggest percentage
gainer, up 11.5 percent to $17 after CNBC reported Goldman Sachs
lined up a $1.75 billion loan for the retailer. The news added
to previous gains a day after investor George Soros reported a
7.9 percent passive stake in the company.
"We traded off a decent amount after the GDP number but we
didn't break any technical levels or really didn't get much
momentum in the selloff past late morning," said Paul Zemsky,
head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management in New
York.
"I guess there was some bottom fishing. There was so much
fear of poor earnings going into earnings season that this is
still somewhat of a positive surprise."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.75 points or
0.08 percent, to 14,712.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.92 points
or 0.18 percent, to 1,582.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 10.72 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,279.26.
For the week, the Dow gained 1.1 percent, the S&P added 1.7
percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent.
Of the 271 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings to date for the first quarter, 69 percent have beaten
analyst expectations - above the 63 percent average since 1994
and slightly over the 67 percent beat rate over the past four
quarters.
Eastman Chemical dropped 5.1 percent to $68.97 a day
after posting results, to lead percentage declines among S&P
materials, which was the worst performing sector of
the index with a 1.4 percent drop.
The S&P traded Thursday within a point of its historic
closing high set earlier this month and the 1,593 level is
expected to be technical resistance in the near future.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent rate in the
first quarter, below estimates of 3 percent, heightening fears
the U.S. economy could struggle to cope with deep government
spending cuts and higher taxes that kicked in earlier this year.
Amazon.com shed 7.2 percent to $254.81 after it said revenue
growth slowed in the first quarter as the company struggled
overseas, but margins jumped on lower shipping expenses.
Chevron rose 1.3 percent to $120.04 after it posted earnings
that beat expectations, even as lower oil prices bit into the
profits of the second largest U.S. oil company.
The PHLX housing sector index gained 1 percent,
getting a lift from D.R. Horton Inc after the No. 1 U.S.
homebuilder reported earnings. D.R. Horton shares closed at
their highest in six years after an 8.7 percent jump to $26.60.
About 5.7 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, below the daily average so
far this year of about 6.4 billion shares.
On the NYSE, roughly seven issues fell for every five that
rose and on Nasdaq about three fell for every two advancing
issues.