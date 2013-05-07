US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after record close; Apple shares weigh

* S&P 500 coming off three days of gains, record close

* Investors looking for catalysts after rally

* Apple shares dip after gaining for 3 days

* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P up 0.1 pct; Nasdaq off 0.2 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday following yet another record close on the S&P 500 as investors booked profits from a recent rally in the technology sector.

The tech sector, which was among the gainers in early morning trade, turned negative with a decline in Apple weighing heavily on the Nasdaq index.

First Solar and Netflix shares were also down, weighing on the tech-heavy index.

The S&P has risen for three straight sessions, extending its rise for the year to more than 13 percent and eclipsing all the gains made in 2012.

The gains so far have come on strong corporate results and accommodative policies from the Federal Reserve, two factors that may now be priced into markets. Last week's jobs report was unexpectedly strong, helping to fuel market gains.

"Every rule needs an exception. The age old mantra that says 'Sell in May and go away' is at least giving investors a good opportunity to set up positions in the event this year it continues to hold true," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

"Naturally, it is early days for the month of May, yet we continue to invite fate by suggesting that 2013 will be the exception that proved the rule."

Equities this year have gone without a sustained pullback as investors use any market decline to add to positions. Many analysts expect markets to trend higher, but some see a near-term pullback, citing a lack of positive catalysts and mixed economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.98 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,002.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.24 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,619.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.03 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,389.33.

On the Nasdaq, Apple shares fell 1.2 percent to $455 in volatile trading, after rising for the past three sessions. First Solar shares were off 8.5 percent at $43.69 after reporting quarterly report late Monday. Netflix shares were off 1.4 percent at $207.57.

Both Fossil Inc and DirecTV reported earnings that surged past expectations. Fossil jumped 8.4 percent to $107.32 as one of S&P 500's top percentage gainer, followed by DirecTV, up 3.8 percent to $60.18.

Earnings have largely been positive, with 68.5 percent of S&P 500 companies surpassing estimates so far. At the same time, revenues have been disappointing and second-quarter estimates have fallen as outlooks remain more negative than positive.

Recent gains have come on strength in technology and banking share, two groups that are closely tied to the pace of growth.

"If this rotation into cyclical stocks from defensive ones continues, that will be a very healthy sign for us," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.

A second proxy advisory firm has said that JPMorgan Chase & Co should have an independent board chairman over its chief executive officer and should have some new directors. The stock was up 0.5 percent at $48.43.