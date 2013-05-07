US STOCKS-Caterpillar drives the Dow, energy sector lifts S&P

* S&P 500 touches intraday record high, materials and energy
help
* Investors seeking catalysts after rally
* Apple shares slip after gaining for three days
* Dow up 0.5 pct; S&P 500 up 0.5 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 extending its three-day rally to yet another
intraday high, led by gains in the materials and energy sectors.
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest construction
and mining equipment maker, was the Dow's biggest percentage
gainer with its stock up 2.1 percent at $89.39. The S&P
materials sector index was up 0.8 percent.
The energy sector was driven higher by U.S. oil and gas
producer EOG Resources Inc, which climbed 8.1 percent to
$136.24 a day after the company reported first-quarter earnings
that topped Wall Street's expectations. The S&P
energy sector index gained 0.7 percent.
The tech sector, however, was the day's top decliner, as a
drop in Apple shares limited the Nasdaq composite
index's gain.
Shares of First Solar and video subscription
company Netflix also slipped, pressuring the Nasdaq.
The broad S&P 500 index has advanced for three straight
sessions, extending its gain for the year to 14 percent.
"We've been in this market where even the slightest bit of
decline is met with a bounce right back up. That just shows
there are still people waiting to get into equities," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Asset Management
in Bedford Hills, New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.87 points,
or 0.50 percent, at 15,043.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.78 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,625.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.84 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,396.81.
Earlier, the S&P 500 touched a fresh all-time intraday high
at 1,624.53.
Shares of JPMorgan, up 2.1 percent at $49.19, also
bolstered the Dow. The S&P financial sector index was up
0.7 percent.
In contrast, Apple's stock shed 0.4 percent to $458.83 in
volatile trading after rising for the past three sessions.
"A bit of profit taking in Apple is weighing on the tech
sector. The stock has moved sharply in the past few sessions on
no news. The rally was just based on valuation," Ghriskey said.
The gains so far have come on strong corporate results and
accommodative monetary policies from the Federal Reserve, two
factors that may now be priced into markets. Last week's jobs
report was unexpectedly strong, helping to drive stocks'
advance.
Equities this year have gone without a sustained pullback as
investors use any market decline to add to positions. Many
analysts expect markets to trend higher, but some see a
near-term pullback, citing a lack of positive catalysts and
mixed economic data.
First Solar shares lost 9.1 percent to $43.33 and ranked as
one of the S&P 500's worst performers after reporting earnings
below Wall Street's expectations late Monday.
Netflix shares slid 1.9 percent to $206.75.
But both Fossil Inc and DirecTV reported
earnings that surged past expectations. Fossil's stock jumped
9.5 percent to $108.35 and was the S&P 500's top percentage
gainers. DirecTV, up 6.8 percent at $61.87, ranked third among
the S&P 500's top performers, based on percentage gains, in
early afternoon trading.
Earnings have largely been better than expected. About 67.4
percent of S&P 500 companies have surpassed estimates so far. At
the same time, revenues have been disappointing.
Recent gains have come on strength in technology and banking
shares, two groups that are closely tied to the pace of growth.
The market also drew support from European equities' gains,
with sentiment boosted by a record closing high in the German
DAX index.