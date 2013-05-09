US STOCKS-Futures flat after record close, jobless claims on tap

* Dow, S&P come off records after five days of gains

* Jobless claims on tap, seen rising from last week

* Groupon revenue growth faster than expected

* Dow up 3 pts, S&P down 0.7 pt, Nasdaq down 4 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday, as investors paused to await data on the labor market after the S&P 500 closed at new highs for the past five consecutive sessions.

* Equity markets have surged since last week's stronger-than-expected payroll report suggested that fears of slowing growth may be overdone. The S&P 500 has risen 3.2 percent over the past five sessions, while the Dow has also set records.

* The market's uptrend has been boosted by strong corporate earnings and an accommodative monetary environment from the Federal Reserve, which analysts say makes stocks cheaper than other asset classes on a valuation basis. Indeed, investors have used any market declines in 2013 as a buying opportunity.

* Jobless claims are seen rising to 335,000 in the latest week, up from 324,000. A discouraging read on the labor market could spark a decline, with many analysts anticipating at least a short-term pullback and amid a dearth of trading catalysts this week.

* S&P 500 futures dipped 0.7 point and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 3 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4 points.

* The S&P 500 has climbed 14.5 percent so far this year, while the Dow has advanced 15.3 percent and the Nasdaq has gained 13 percent. Still, the market remains below overbought territory, with the relative strength index on the S&P 500 slightly below 70.

* While moves have been slight this week - the S&P rose just 0.5 percent on its strongest day - that the three major U.S. stock indexes have ended sessions higher than where they began in an indication that positive momentum will continue. Trading volumes have been below average, however, which could indicate a lack of conviction.

* News Corp reported earnings late Wednesday that beat expectations while revenue rose 14 percent. Rupert Murdoch's media company also said it was on track to split off its slow-growing publishing business by the end of June.

* Groupon Inc posted revenue growth of 7.5 percent in the first quarter, more than analysts had expected. While shares rose in after-hours trading on Wednesday, the stock is down more than 8 percent this month.

* With about 440 S&P 500 components having reported, earnings have largely been better than expected this quarter, with the majority of companies surpassing estimates. Still, revenue has been weak.